3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $989,000

Located in Tazewell County,VA, bordering the Clinch River, Hwy 460, within close proximity to the Back of the Dragon and 15-20min to Bluefield, WV, this established farm is truly a rare gem! Here is your chance to own 3 properties in one! Live in the main house and let the others help offset your mortgage payment! The manor house offers one level living, with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, a large eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, living room, office/den on the main floor and a 4th full bath, several utility or storage rooms, laundry and great room in the basement. Outside, find a wonderful open patio for entertaining, gorgeous property views and an oversized 2 car attached garage. The first additional property is a well kept 1972 doublewide, with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. The second property is a 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home, with a 3 bay drive under garage & overlooks a 1.6 acre pond. Open fields with fencing in place, an additional 3300+ sq foot 4 bay garage with 12' roll up doors, this property makes a perfect opportunity for an equestrian or cattle farm or someone who is looking for an investment. Call today for your private showing.