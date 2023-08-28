Bland County got its 2023 cross country season off to a rousing start in the Carroll County 2023 meet last Wednesday in Hillsville.

With Tyler Boone leading the way, the Bears finished third in the overall standings with a score of 69. Carroll County won the meet with 44 points, a single point ahead of Auburn with 45 for second place. Galax was a distant fourth with 88 points followed by Grayson County at 124.

Boone won the 5k with a time of 18:03, blistering his old PR of 18:15 by 12 seconds. Bears teammate Bryce Miller finished fifth at 19:07 with Kary Romano picking up eighth at 19:33.

Finishing second was Auburn’s Blake Brown, one second behind Boone at 18:04. Carroll County’s Davis Reitzel was third at 18:06 followed by Ethan Rosenbaum of Auburn in fourth at 19:04, a mere three seconds in front of Miller.

Two other Bland County runners, Abram Quesenberry and Calvin Nelson, finished 35th and 36th with runs of 28:16 and 28:17, respectively.

In the girls 5k, Auburn placed first with 26 points, 13 points up on Grayson County in second at 39. Carroll County finished third with 55 points.

Individually, Auburn’s Kasey Rosenbaum crossed the line at 23:26, one second ahead of Eagles teammate Alyson Funk in second at 23:27. Grayson County’s Destyne Rutherford placed this at 23:44 followed by Bland County’s lone female runner, Jocelyn Parks, in fourth at 25:08. Auburn’s Kassidy Gillenwater rounded out the top five with a run of 25:37.

Bland County had three runners in the two-mile middle school races as Calen Parks placed third in the boys’ race at 15:20. Teammate Bryson Parker came in ninth at 19:29. Galax’s Brian Sessions was the race winner at 14:28.

Leyla Love of Galax won the girls’ two-miler with a time of 16:28. Bland County’s lone entrant, Kenzie Parker, placed seventh at 21:09.

Bland County downs Rural Retreat to open the season

Bland County got the 2023 volleyball season off to a successful start as the Bears scored a 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 win over visiting Rural Retreat.

Behind 29 assists and eight digs from Chloe Dillow, 13 kills from Kendall Worley, and nine kills and eight digs by Tinley Worley, the Bears were able to keep the Indians at bay and secure the win.

“We played great tonight,” Bears’ coach Hunter Romano stated. There was very few mistakes on offense and strong serve reception was huge for us to start the season. We only had nine hitting errors and if we can keep that number low this season, we will be tough to beat.”

Ashlyn Clemons added seven digs to the win with Sierra Trail and Addison Meyers collecting five kills and three blocks each.

In the preliminary contest, the Bears’ JV scored a straight set 25-16, 25-13 triumph over Rural Retreat.

Craig County takes 32-6 win over Bland County

The Friday night lights were shining brightly over the Bland County Bears football field but unfortunately they weren’t shining enough to bring the homestanding Bears a win.

Craig County got touchdown runs from Joshua Craft, Jaycob Wolfe, Carter Calfee, and Noah Paxton and Wolfe threw another to Craft as the Rockets spoiled the Bland County home opener by downing the Bears 32-6 last Friday in Bastian.

Wolfe hit four of his nine passes for 69 yards and the Rockets rushed for 188 yards on 20 carries to take the win. Craft ran four times for 79 yards and Wolfe added 60 yards on seven carries. Craft caught two balls for 38 yards, including then scoring catch.

The Rockets scored on their very first play from scrimmage as Craft sprinted 54 yards as Craig County led 7-0 with only 17 seconds elapsed from the clock. Following a Bears’ punt, the Rockets went on a seven-play, 59-yard drive that was climaxed by Wolfe’s 32-yard scoring toss to Craft that pushed the lead to 13-0 with 7:42 remaining in the stanza.

The Bears went three-and-out on their next possession and following Jacob Myers’ second punt, Wolfe scampered 51 yards to pay dirt as the lead swelled to 19-0 at the 4:58 mark, still in the opening period.

The Bears gave their ensuing possession back to Craig County on a fumble in the waning seconds of the first chapter and the first play from scrimmage saw the Rockets’ Carter Calfee roll 29 yards to the end zone to make it 26-0. The score came at the 7:50 mark as the quarters were reduced to eight minutes by mutual agreement.

Following a Bears’ fumble, Craig County ate some clock before Wolfe was intercepted by the Bears’ Ethan Walker deep in Bears’ territory with 4:10 left before halftime. The Bears, however, couldn’t capitalize and went to halftime trailing 26-0.

The first possession of the second half saw the Bears turn the ball over on downs at their own three-yard line. Moments later, Paxton scored to make it 32-0 at the 5:05 mark.

Bland County had a mini-drive going on the next possession but eventually lost the ball on downs at the Craig County 39. Three plays later, the Rockets’ Woife fumbled and the Bears’ Walker scored on a 35-yard scoop-and-run for one of the few bright spots the Bears enjoyed in the game, the score coming as the third quarter clock expired. Walker finished with six returns that netted 106 yards.

Bland County’s Ean Looney finished with six solo tackles and a pair of assists before suffering a leg injury late in the first period and being transported from the field by ambulance. Walker finished with two solos and three assists for the Bears.

Craig County 19 7 6 0–32

Bland County 0 0 6 0–6

SCORING--

First quarter:

CC—Craft 54 run (Lucas kick) 11:43

CC—Wolfe 32 pass to Craft (kick failed) 7:42

CC—Wolfe 51 run (kick failed) 4:58

Second quarter:

CC—Calfee 29 run (Lucas kick) 7:50

Third quarter:

CC—Paxton 3 run (kick failed) 5:05

BC—Walker 35 fumble return (kick failed) 0:00

TEAM STATISTICS--

CC BC

First downs 4 4

Rushes/yds 20/188 32/1

Comp/Att/Int 4/10/1 0/0/0

Passing yds 69 0

Total yds 257 1

Kickoff ret/yds 2/17 4/48

Int/ret yds 0/0 1/23

Punt ret/yds 2/12 0/0

Fum rec/ret yd 1/0 1/35

All-purpose yd 286 107

Fumbles/lost 1/1 5/1

Penalties/yds 9/77 6/45

Punts/avg yds 0/0.0 3/29.6

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS--

Rushing:

Craig County—Craft 4/79, Wolfe 7/60, Calfee 1/29, Paxton 5/23, Nichols 3/-3. Bland County—Walker 10/15, Bright 5/9, Looney 5/2, C. Bowles 6/-3, Myers 1/-10, Arnold 5/-12.

Passing:

Craig County—Wolfe 4/9/1, 69 yds., Calfee 0/1/0, 0 yds. Bland County—Looney 0/0/0, 0 yds., Walker 0/0/0, 0 yds.

Receiving:

Craig County—Craft 2/38, Lucas 1/19, Calfee 1/12.

Returns:

Craig County—Will 1/17, Wolfe 3/12. Bland County—Walker 6/106.

Bland County tackles: (solo-assists-sacks)

Looney 6-2-0, Shirey 0-1-0, N. Bowles 0-4-0, Miller 0-2-0, Bright 0-2-0, C. Bowles 1-2-0, Blankenship 0-1-0, Myers 2-0-0, Arnold 0-1-0, Walker 2-3-0. Totals 11-18-0.

(Statistics by: Joshua Neal)