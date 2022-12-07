Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SPECIAL ED ADVOCACY 101. Hosted by SWVA Legal Aid Society, a free Special Education Advocacy 101 webinar on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. will help participants learn about special education evaluations, the planning process, and the safeguards in both state and federal law, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (504) and Section 504 that guarantee students with special needs the right to a free and appropriate public education. Hank Bostwick, a new SVLAS staff attorney, will be the webinar presenter. Bostwick has represented students, parents and school boards in Virginia, Alabama, and Texas in matters related to the provision of special education and related services and compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the past twenty years. A former educator, he now helps solve school-related legal problems for low-income families and children across the SVLAS service area. Register at www.svlas.org/specialeducationwebiar/. For more information, reach out to Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

CHRISTMAS MUSICAL. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., a free Christmas program will be held at the Wytheville SDA Church, 1600 Chapman Road, Wytheville. Many members of the church along with students and teachers from The Institute for Practical Living will participate. Immediately following the program, there will be a reception in the church fellowship hall.

CHRISTMAS VOICES. The Chatham Hill First Church of God in Rich Valley will present “Christmas Voices” on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the service.

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For December, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available in Marion on Dec. 8 to provide assistance to constituents. Staff members will be at the Marion Town Council chambers at 138 West Main Street from 1-2:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a county’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well. Call the Christiansburg office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of a closure.

HAPPENINGS

MARION CHRISTMAS MINI MARKETS. Marion will host mini outdoor Christmas markets on Dec. 10 and 17 at the farmers market location at the corner of Chestnut and Cherry streets.

COMMUNITY CLOTHES CLOSET. The Northwood High School Beta Club will sponsor a Community Clothes Closet in the NHS cafeteria on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Among the available items are clothes in sizes from 2 Toddler through Adult XXL, shoes, new stuffed animals, some bedding and personal items. Everything is free to the public.

COMMUNITY POTLUCK SUPPER. A time of food and fellowship will take place at the Ceres Peery Center gymnasium at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. The evening will include a community potluck supper and a bouncy house for small children. Bring a dish to share. The Ceres Alumni Association will furnish drinks, ice and paper products.

CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE. The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce will host an open house on Dec. 16 from 12-4 p.m. Santa will make a special appearance from 2-4 p.m.

SANTA’S WORKSHOP. Long Neck Lair Alpaca Farm at 7530 Lee Highway in Rural Retreat (just off the Groseclose exit) will host a special Santa’s Workshop with opportunities to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Reservations are needed to meet Santa; call Kay at 408-315-4200. The Dec. 17 event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include meeting alpacas, angora goats, and Smyth Animal Rescue cats as well as shop at the farm store. The event will benefit SAR. Visitors are asked to bring a monetary or pet food donations for SAR.

WINTER WONDERLAND. The Museum of the Middle Appalachians is hosting its 16th annual Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees, featuring community sponsored and decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday vignettes. The exhibit is open and will stay up through Jan. 8, 2023. This year’s event is listed on the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s website as one of its Holiday Lights destinations and is expected to feature more than the 39 trees of 2021. The museum is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS DRIVING TOUR. Abingdon’s annual Holiday Lights Driving Tour will run through Dec. 30. This holiday event that covers eight square miles will feature lights and decorations from local homes and businesses in the Town of Abingdon. In 2021, the tour featured more than 40 light displays, including participants such as Barter Theatre, Martha Washington, and many businesses along Main Street in Abingdon.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. Lawrence, according to a museum brochure, “had a vision of creating a museum that recognized a people whose voices and contributions to our community and the world have either been forgotten, or too long ignored.” The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

HIGHER ED CENTER TRUSTEES. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon. Persons wishing to address the board must call Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than Dec. 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.