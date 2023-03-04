While we are likely to experience some more cold weather and spring doesn’t officially start for a few more weeks, there are definitely signs of spring being off to an early start this year. You may have noticed several trees blooming and many forsythias have been blooming for a week or so now.

Forsythias’ yellow blossoms signal the start of Crabgrass Control Season. Was crabgrass an issue in your lawn last summer? If so, NOW is the time to be treating your lawn with pre-emergence products such as a weed and feed. The best time to treat for warm season grasses like crabgrass lies between the blooming of forsythia and the blooming of dogwoods, which are budding.

Crabgrass isn’t the only pesky rascal we can deal with now.

If you have experienced issues with buttercups, chickweed, henbit, yellow rocket, wild mustard, spurge or bedstraw, now is the time to get after them as well. If your fields turned any color other than green last spring, you need to pay attention! Early treatments offer three major advantages.

First, the weeds are tiny and easier to attack using a lower dosage of herbicide. Second, the lawn and pasture grasses are shorter and easier for that lower dosage to penetrate and get to the intended target pest. Finally, because it is very early in the growing season, there is a much lower chance of adversely affecting gardens and other off-target victims.

It is also a good time to treat thistles that are still in the rosette stages. Once thistles begin to send up their vertical shoots, you might as well wait until October or get the hoe out. Spraying then will produce poor control results.

Another pest that needs to be monitored is the multiflora rose. Roses need to be treated with products that are of most benefit on woody stemmed plants and it is best to apply these products on the new foliage of spring just before the new buds produce flowers. While in our area rose bushes are beginning to green up, it is time to gather the supplies needed and check the sprayers readiness so that we can strike at the optimum time.

One thing you do NOT want to do is bush hog or mow rose bushes, even ones that have been treated recently. Think about the tea roses you might purchase to put in your landscaping; what does the rose look like? In most cases, you will purchase a plastic bag of rose roots that is about 12-14 inches long with three or so stubby stems protruding from the bag.

It doesn’t look like much, but within a few weeks, new stems grow vigorously from the planted root ball. The reason for this rapid growth is because the roots have plenty of stored energy with very little old growth to support. In response to planting, feeding, water and sunlight, new canes burst forth.

When you mow a wild rose in the field, you are prepping the plant for the same response. Reductions in the woody material above the ground only serve to lighten the load on the roots that are primed to grow new roses. Old bushes can be destroyed in the future, but it is best to let a treated rose die and overwinter at least one year before the canes are removed.

As we have noted in the past, once you see these plants’ blooms control methods are useless for the most part but it is also an opportunity to mark our 2024 calendars to be on the lookout once again.

