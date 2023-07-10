Wythe County Democrats will host their annual Summer Picnic on Tuesday, July 18 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park.

Everyone is welcome to come and participate.

Speakers invited to speak will include our local candidates: Lori Guynn, Wythe County Treasurer, Gene Horney, Wythe County Board of Supervisors from the Speedwell District and Jane Erie Sparrow Shrestha for Wythe County Board of Supervisors at-large seat.

Democrat candidates for state Senate will also attend.

Robert Beckman will run in the 5th District, which includes the Wythe County Precincts of Rural Retreat, Royal Oak, West Wytheville, and East Wytheville. The 7th District Candidate, Deborah Gates, will run in Wythe County Districts of Speedwell, Lead Mines and Fort Chiswell.

A hot dog supper will be provided.