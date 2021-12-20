3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $191,900

This home is truly move in ready. With 3 bedrooms & 2 baths this one level home offers all you need & ample storage. There are seasonal views off the back porch, a fenced in side yard with room to play, have a garden or keep your dog. This home offers privacy yet only 10-15 minutes to shopping or interstates. Updates include: new water heater, new well pump, water filtration system, ceiling fans added to bedrooms, new stove, new toilet, new programmable thermostats, vapor barrier added to the crawl space which offers plenty of extra storage. The heat pump was serviced in November. Come see this home today!