As part of the project to improve Interstate 81 exit 17, a portion of Rt. 75 beneath I-81 will be closed for approximately three consecutive days the week of July 10.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the road closure is necessary to rebuild the roadway beneath the interstate as well as add a bridge pier protection, curb and gutter.

The closure will begin at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, July 10, and will remain until approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, July 13.

To access I-81 northbound from the Town of Abingdon side of the interstate, use I-81 southbound to exit 14 to detour. To access I-81 southbound from the Rt. 75 side of the interstate, use I-81 northbound to exit 19 to detour.

Smyth project completeIn other news from VDOT, the project to replace pipes and install new headwalls on a bridge on Rt. 656 (Stoney Battery Road) in Smyth County is complete.