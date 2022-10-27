Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline is Nov. 1

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers who haven’t yet filed their individual income taxes for 2021 in Virginia that the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is just days away. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Additionally, to be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the Nov. 1 extension deadline.

“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “We’d also like to remind taxpayers that to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebates, they’ll need to file by Nov. 1. Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.”

Here are some other important things to keep in mind:

• If your income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free.

• If you do need to make a payment, you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

• For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund.

• You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804-367-2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

For more information, visit the Virginia Tax website or contact the Virginia Tax Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8031.