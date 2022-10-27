 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virginia’s individual income tax filing extension deadline is Nov. 1

  • 0

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers who haven’t yet filed their individual income taxes for 2021 in Virginia that the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is just days away. The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Additionally, to be eligible for Virginia’s one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the Nov. 1 extension deadline.

“Like last year, we encourage taxpayers to file electronically and to request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig Burns. “We’d also like to remind taxpayers that to be eligible for the one-time income tax rebates, they’ll need to file by Nov. 1. Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.”

Here are some other important things to keep in mind:

People are also reading…

• If your income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free.

• If you do need to make a payment, you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

• For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund.

• You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804-367-2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

For more information, visit the Virginia Tax website or contact the Virginia Tax Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8031.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…