Found slumped over in his truck at a Bland gas station, an Ivanhoe man is facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

Justin Christopher Parks, 26, was arrested on June 11 by a Bland County Sheriff’s Office deputy and charged with felony drug possession (two counts), misdemeanor drug possession, inhaling drugs and public intoxication.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy J.K Stowers said he saw Parks’ flatbed pickup truck idling in the drive-through lane at Circle K.

“The driver was slumped over with an aerosol can between his legs, a plastic straw, a silver pill container and a white pill container opened with pills inside,” he wrote.

Stowers said it took him multiple attempts to awaken Parks. He said Parks was “very unsteady” on his feet when he got out of the truck.

“Male subject stated that there were Xanax, methadone and oxycodone in the pill bottles,” the complaint said. “There was a visible ring of powder around his nostril.”

Stowers said Parks admitted to crushing pills on the can and then snorting them with a straw.

Employed on a farm, Parks has no criminal history, according to court records.

“Seemed honest, cooperative,” a magistrate wrote when setting his bond at $5,000.

Parks’ preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 15 in Bland County General District Court.

Trooper makes double DUI arrest

After getting a call about a possibly intoxicated driver leaving the Bland County Fairgrounds, a Virginia State Police trooper ended up stopping two vehicles and charging both drivers with driving under the influence.

Cody Allen Slaughter, 31, of Bluefield and Bobby Dee Burgess, 46, of Pulaski were arrested on June 10 following a Virginia 42 traffic stop by Trooper Cody Edward Gray.

In criminal complaints, Gray said he got a call about a possibly intoxicated driver in a Ford Edge, which he started following on Main Street in Bland.

“While following the Edge, I could see a silver Ford pickup truck directly in front of the vehicle,” Gray wrote. “The Ford truck could not maintain lane, crossing the center line, and then ran off road right almost striking the guardrail on Route 42 and Industry Drive.”

Gray said the Ford Edge, driven by Slaughter, also crossed the center line numerous times before stopping.

Gray said Burgess smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He said his blood alcohol level was .16, twice the legal driving limit of .08. He said Slaughter also had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. Slaughter’s blood alcohol content was also .16, the trooper said.

Unemployed, Burgess has a bad check charge on his criminal record, according to court documents. He’s free on a $2,500 bond with a Sept. 6 court date.

Employed and with no criminal record, Slaughter is free on a $1,500 bond. His court date is also Sept. 6.

Rocky Gap woman charged with obstructing justice

Tabitha Kay Townley, 44, of Rocky Gap was arrested on June 8 and charged with two counts of obstructing justice.

In a criminal complaint, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office accused Townley of falsely identifying a man wanted in Wythe and Smyth counties.

With a criminal record that includes charges of violating a protective order, shoplifting, identity theft, drug possession and driving under the influence, Townley is free on a $2,500 bond.

“Very cooperative and polite,” magistrate wrote.

Her trial date has been scheduled for Aug. 23.

Tennessee man accused of speeding, DWI

Juan Alejandro Sinclair, 34, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was arrested on June 4 and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving by speed, driving without a license and drinking alcohol while driving.

Trooper J.G. Carico said he was working radar on Interstate 77 when he clocked Sinclair’s vehicle going 95 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.

The trooper said Sinclair smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He also said he saw several open alcoholic beverages in the vehicle.

He said Sinclair’s blood alcohol level was .12.

Employed in construction, Sinclair has no criminal record, according to court documents.

He’s free on a $1,500 bond while awaiting his Oct. 11 trial date.