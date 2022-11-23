Special Saltville classroom to get outdoor learning lab

An outdoor learning lab will soon be added to a special classroom in Saltville. The addition of that lab along with other upgrades and renovations are expected to have students once again learning in this outdoor classroom in the near future.

A $10,000 grant from the Enbridge Fueling Futures Program is helping make this work possible.

Carol Doss, the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable’s executive director, said the work will feature a number of components.

The Saltville Outdoor Classroom sits next to the town’s playground. It offers eight learning stations and is available for school field trips. The Saltville Public Library offers “Go, Play, Learn” bags with activities for parents and children to try at the classroom.

The classroom is also home to the roundtable’s Smyth County Conservation Camp, a program for all county third-graders.

The outdoor lab, Doss said, “will be a shelter with picnic tables that can double as a site for the community to use.”

The lab will feature two signs that will help students focus on two lessons that, Doss said, are presented during education events. One will celebrate mussels and the other macroinvertebrates.

“I chose to focus on macroinvertebrates because those aquatic creatures are key indicators of a stream’s health.

The types and numbers of macros found in a stream… tell us a lot about the quality of the water. Some macros can live in polluted water while others need clean water to thrive. The roundtable trains citizens how to monitor a stream by looking at which macros are found,” Doss explained.

As for the mussels sign, Doss hopes it “will help raise awareness about how special these aquatic species are.” Mussels, she explained, serve a vital role for all species by filtering sediment and helping clean water.

As critical as mussels are, she said, “many species in our region are threatened or endangered.”

These signs will be parts of lessons taught during the conservation camp but also will be there for the general public to see.

With the grant funds and about $4,000 remaining in the original Dominion Charitable Foundation grant that helped establish the classroom, Doss said, the roundtable also wants to “build steps leading from the parking lot above (near Pizza Plus) down the steep bank with a crossover the ditch. With these steps in place, visitors to the park and speakers for our education events could park there and walk down to the outdoor classroom.”

Redbuds, dogwood, and other tree species will be planted in the classroom to replace some that died following the initial plantings. Tree shields will be put around trunks to protect against weed-trimmer damage.

As well, Doss said, an existing walking path and the circular learning stations will be rehabilitated with the path extended to the new lab-shelter.

A flowerbed will be rebuilt and transformed into a pollinator garden.

Once all the costs are totaled, Doss said, additional funds will be needed to finish all the work. She’s optimistic about another grant that the roundtable has sought for the project.

The contractor, she said, plans to start work on the classroom in January.