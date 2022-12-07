 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pioneers take OT win from Rural Retreat

  • 0

Junior guard Bryson Smelser had 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Rural Retreat lost in overtime to its Wythe County rival, 63-53.

Gatlin Hight (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Caleb Roberts (12 points) were also strong in defeat for the Indians.

 

Rural Retreat holds of Fort

Senior Breyln Moore is becoming a double-double machine as she finished with 17 points and 11 boards for the 4-0 Indians. Rural Retreat staved off a comeback bid from the Pioneers, claiming a 35-33 victory.

Rural Retreat led 26-15 after three quarters and then held off a furious Fort Chiswell (1-2) comeback bid.

Indians tame Mustangs

Caleb Roberts collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Indians earned a non-district win over the Mustangs, taking out Eastern Montgomery 54-39.

People are also reading…

Bryson Smelser contributed nine points, six assists and five steals for Rural Retreat.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…