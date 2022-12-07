Pioneers take OT win from Rural Retreat

Junior guard Bryson Smelser had 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Rural Retreat lost in overtime to its Wythe County rival, 63-53.
Gatlin Hight (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Caleb Roberts (12 points) were also strong in defeat for the Indians.
Rural Retreat holds of Fort
Senior Breyln Moore is becoming a double-double machine as she finished with 17 points and 11 boards for the 4-0 Indians. Rural Retreat staved off a comeback bid from the Pioneers, claiming a 35-33 victory.
Rural Retreat led 26-15 after three quarters and then held off a furious Fort Chiswell (1-2) comeback bid.
Indians tame Mustangs
Caleb Roberts collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Indians earned a non-district win over the Mustangs, taking out Eastern Montgomery 54-39.
Bryson Smelser contributed nine points, six assists and five steals for Rural Retreat.