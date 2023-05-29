Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Convicted of three drug felonies last week, a Max Meadows man was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Timothy Joel King, 44, pleaded guilty on May 25 in Wythe County Circuit Court to possessing with the intent to distribute more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, distributing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and possessing drugs.

After his release, King will be on probation for five years.

King and two other suspects were arrested in September 2022 in what the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office called operation “Queenpin,” an investigation that targeted the local distribution of meth, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl.

As part of the investigation, officers executed search warrants on Castleton Road and Ashley Lane and reported finding 688 grams of meth and 16 grams of heroin.

“The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100 grams of methamphetamine off the streets because of the arrest of Mr. King,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said in a press release. “That amount of methamphetamine can devastate an entire county and I am thankful for their tireless efforts. As always, my office will aggressively prosecute individuals who try to corrupt and poison our communities with these drugs.”

Trial dates are pending for the two other suspects arrested last September.