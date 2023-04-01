Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems’ Outreach & Enrollment Specialists are available for Medicaid unwinding and renewal questions from patients at any of the four community health centers – Saltville Community Health Center, Meadowview Community Health Center, Bristol Community Health Center, and Tazewell Community Health Center.

The COVID-19 public health emergency ends March 31. Beginning in April, states will resume Medicaid and CHIP eligibility reviews and renewal processing will begin. In order to prevent individuals from potentially losing health coverage, necessary steps must be taken to renew Medicaid coverage.

Bristol Community Health Center Outreach & Enrollment Specialist Megan Osborne said, “For those who are found to no longer qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, we (Outreach & Enrollment Specialists) are here to help explore other available health insurance options through the Health Insurance Marketplace.”

Osborne reminds patients that if they have not already done so to make sure their state Medicaid or CHIP program has their most up-to-date mailing address, phone number, email, or other contact information. She urged patients to be diligent on checking for Medicaid letters via postal mail.

Osborne said, “The letter will let you know if you need to complete a renewal form to see if you still qualify for Medicaid or CHIP. If a renewal form is received, be sure to fill out form and return it to your State Medicaid program right away to help avoid a gap in your health coverage.”

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol with Outreach & Enrollment Specialists available to help. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 276-496-4492.