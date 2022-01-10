 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $143,500

4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $143,500

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $143,500

4 bedroom brick cottage is now available. Inside you have a large kitchen, hardwood, tile and laminate flooring, new paint in the downstairs, new lighting and much more. Outside you have mature trees, fenced back yard, partial basement and patio area that could easily be a carport area. This is too nice to pass up! Call today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option
Latest Headlines

Marion leaders take another look at urban archery as deer management option

  • Updated

For the past several years, Charlie Hayden hasn’t gotten anything from his vegetable garden. The problem, he told the Marion Town Council during its Dec. 20 meeting ,could be summed up in one word: deer. Hayden presented the council with a petition asking the town to work with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and create an urban archery season to help control the deer population.
 

Smyth man's1889 shooting death ends in acquittal of accused
Latest Headlines

Smyth man's1889 shooting death ends in acquittal of accused

It began with a charge of murder in late August of 1889 and ended in a courtroom acquittal more than eight months later. The victim was a young man from Seven Mile Ford in Smyth County, a telegraph operator for the Norfolk & Western Railroad Company. His accused killer was the son of a wealthy Bristol merchant. The event that lead to the death and trial? A horse trade apparently gone wrong.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics