Battle of the Bands: A Halloween Showdown fundraiser coming soon to The Lincoln Theatre Oct 3, 2026 21 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host Battle of the Bands: A Halloween Showdown on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.kAm~? w2==@H66? ?:89E[ 7:G6 =@42= C@4< 32?5D H:== E2<6 E96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 DE286 E@ A6C7@C> 7@C 2 492?46 E@ H:? S`[___ 2?5 E@ A6C7@C> 2 =@?86C D9@H :? a_af] $A2??:?8 92C5 C@4<[ 4=2DD:4 C@4<[ 82C286 C@4<[ 2=E6C?2E:G6[ 2?5 2 DH66E >:I @7 4@G6CD 2?5 4@>A=6E6 @C:8:?2=D[ E96 a_ae q2EE=6 @7 E96 q2?5D :D E96 F=E:>2E6 5:DA=2J @7 |2C:@?’D >@DE >FD:42==J E2=6?E65]k^AmkAm%96 qFKK2C5D[ %96 s:G6CD:@?D[ }2>6=6DD u66=:?8[ a` q=24<3:C5D[ 2?5 r=@4<H@C< t>A:C6 2C6 862C:?8 FA E@ AFE @? E96:C >@DE 6A:4 A6C7@C>2?46 6G6C H:E9 ;FDE b_ >:?FE6D E@ H:? @G6C E96 4C@H5 2?5 D64FC6 @?6 @7 EH@ 4@G6E65 AC:K6D]k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Flock camera debate continues in Marion Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens kAm%96 vC2?5 !C:K6 @7 S`[___ 2?5 2 9625=:?6 D9@H :? a_af H:== 36 56E6C>:?65 3J 2 A2?6= @7 C68:@?2= ;F586D H:E9 6IA6CE:D6 :? E96 7:6=5D @7 >FD:4 2?5 6?E6CE2:?>6?E] %96 !6@A=6’D r9@:46 pH2C5 H:== 36 56E6C>:?65 3J E96 4C@H5[ 2?5 E96 2H2C5 H:??6C H:== 86E E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ A6C7@C> 2D 2? @A6?:?8 24E]k^AmkAm%9:D 6G6?E :D 2 7F?5C2:D6C 7@C {:?4@=? %962EC6 AC6D6CG2E:@? 677@CED] %:4<6ED 2C6 S`d[ 86?6C2= 25>:DD:@?[ 2?5 2 D6=64E:@? @7 DA@@<J\E96>65 25F=E 36G6C286D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6] vF6DED D9@F=5 6IA64E E@ D66 E96:C 72G@C:E6 =@42= C@4<6CD 5C6DD65 :? 4@DEF>6[ 2?5 2== 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 2 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE 2E E96 D9@H]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday …