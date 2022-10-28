Marion barber's chair equalizes, teaches community building

With a set of clippers and a pair of scissors in hand, Ammi Fields is building community one haircut at a time.

The Marion barber fosters conversation and works to build relationships with everyone who sits in his chair be they a student, a factory worker, politician, or the police chief.

A licensed barber for two years, Fields “takes so much pride in my job” and strives to give his best to everyone who finds their way into his chair. “The only way I can do that is treat everyone the same,” he said.

Beyond getting a haircut, Marion Police Chief John Clair sees the barber chair as a great equalizer.

Fields, he observed, is in a position “where no matter who walks in off the street everybody sits in the same chair.”

With the diversity of people who do find their way into Fields’ chair at By the Blade in downtown Marion, Clair said, “He’s getting a real sense of what’s going on in the community.”

The chief believes Fields uses his position for the benefit of everyone. “Ammi almost has a secular ministry, a pastoral influence.”

He wonders if Fields isn’t onto an approach that could help others, maybe even the nation.

Their Paths Converged

Fields didn’t start out as a barber. He started out at a factory and then transitioned to a correctional officer, but, over time, he grew miserable.

For a man of mixed race, the position was perhaps more challenging. “I felt like I was oppressing more than helping. I felt like an oppressor.”

Looking back, however, Fields doesn’t regret his time at the prison. He possesses compassion for those who are imprisoned, noting that so many are affected by mental illness.

Fields also empathizes with and offers respect to those who continue to do correctional work. “I gave it up,” he said. However, he reflected, that correctional work and law enforcement overall takes a selflessness, especially now that the profession is often looked down on.

Fields didn’t turn to barbering with a sense of talent, he said, but, instead, an awareness of the work’s central nature to society. From it being a slave’s job to cut hair to serving as a central hub of the Black community, he knew the work’s foundational history.

Looking back at his choices, he declared, “I just thank God I’m where I am now.”

He expressed gratitude to Matt Mabry for giving him the opportunity to be a barber and sharing the “possibilities of what a set of clippers and scissors could do for you.”

Fields called Craig Charles a mentor. Charles is the owner and head instructor of Crown Cutz Academy, the first barbering school in the Tri-Cities.

Licensed as master barber and barber instructor, Fields said, Charles emphasizes, “What we do – everything we do – is very important.

Fields discovered that simply sending someone out with a great haircut can change the way they encounter the world.

When Clair came to Marion as its new police chief, Fields was an apprentice barber.

Clair first met Fields’ dad, the late William Fields, who took a group photo of the MPD staff, and was among the first people to welcome the new chief to Smyth County.

Then, he met William’s son. “A barber just meets everybody,” said Clair, and the younger Fields shared his knowledge of the community, its history, its trends, and its people with the chief.

Early on, Fields said it was cool to cut the police chief’s hair.

Then, everything changed.

A Pandemic and Civil Unrest

First, the pandemic intensified everyone’s stress in early 2020.

Then, on May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by a law enforcement officer in broad daylight in front of cameras. Civil rights protests spread across the country and to Marion.

Fields watched Clair throughout two protests, a cross burning, community conversations, and more.

The barber observed, “It’s easy to do the right thing when all is well.” Yet, he said, he saw Clair continue to do the right thing in the midst of backlashes from all sides. “He was like an island,” cut off, Fields said.

Clair felt less like an island in Fields’ chair. It was akin to attorney-client privilege, the chief said. “I was pouring out my mind.”

Fields also needed to process what was happening.

Fields is proud that his father, the late William Fields, “was a strong Black man.” But, father cautioned son, telling him that the world would always perceive him as Black.

Looking back to 2020, Fields said, “It was a confusing time for me.”

He sympathized with protesters. Yet, he also saw hypocrisy at times.

“At the same time,” Fields said, “I was watching neighbors turn against neighbors, friends against friends.”

Clair saw the double standards too. Those fighting for Black Lives Matter, he said, in their struggle for equality also wanted to be recognized for their unique history, socioeconomic situation, and threats to their unique culture. The people in Appalachia, he said, want exactly the same thing. Yet, those cultures were clashing with one another.

Today, Clair believes the community and country are better for the experience.

Despite their different skin colors and Clair’s law enforcement role, Fields said, he now sees the chief as a friend and mentor. “The badge doesn’t matter.”

Fields, who describes Clair as an intellectual, loves their conversations. “There’s not a subject we don’t touch on,” the barber said.

The chief, Fields said, is not only working for safety, but “he’s making a better peace,” one that will continue to exist when he’s no longer here.

Another Crisis

The pandemic and social unrest that cast their relationship in a new light has now led to the next crisis that is also confronting the community and country: a deterioration of mental health.

Fields believes the situation is heightened by people “trying to sort out their lives.”

Both the barber and the chief are trying to address the crisis in their own ways.

“We’re in the grips of a mental health crisis,” Clair said. However, he added, whether a person is a police officer, a barber or a barista, they’re in a position to help.

While law enforcement officers are often the first on the scene when someone reaches a breaking point, Fields is in a position to potentially catch them before they break and guide them to help.

He’s taking part in the Confess Project of America, which trains “barbers and stylists to become mental health advocates, with the mission to build awareness and break stigmas around mental health within the Black community.”

Participating barbers, Fields said, are trained to recognize signs of mental health distress, listen to their customers, validate their feelings in a non-judgmental way, let people know they’re not alone and suggest help, and work to reduce stigma.

Community Building

Clair sees the work Fields does and what the MPD does through community policing as much the same: “building relationships with people in the community.”

As they look at the division that exists in society today, Clair reflected, “Imagine if we all tried to form relationships based on common human decency… How many problems would disappear.”

He added, “You can’t tell me it’s any more complicated than that.”

The chief sees so many people jumping to conclusions without talking to one another, which creates situations, he said, we’re not able to navigate.

Fields agrees that relationship building is essential and, he said, “engaging with people helps me be a better person.”

Perhaps Fields’ dad knew something about his son’s future when he named him. “Ammi” comes from the book of Hosea in the Bible’s Old Testament. Translated from Hebrew, it means “my people.”

Clair grew up with a special regard for barbers. His grandfather was a barber who gave $3 haircuts and served as the town’s mayor.

“I only wish I could talk to my grandfather now about what we’re talking about,” he said.

Nonetheless, he’s grateful for the barber he does talk to regularly. Remembering a conversation about author and sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois, Clair said, “I’ve walked out of here thinking differently.”

One day, Fields asked Clair, for his why – why he does what he does.

The chief said, “I want to be a tool to make my community better.”

Fields concurred, saying, “Work is as meaningful as we make it.”

With the cultural decline in volunteerism, Clair wonders if Fields’ approach of building informal relationships and galvanizing people might be a solution to meeting many needs.

The question now, the chief said, “Is can we harness its potential?”

As Fields lifted the cape that caught the falling hair and Clair stood up, he said, for now, he hopes people will wonder “where else good things are going on in our community” like in a barber’s chair.