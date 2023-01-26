LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Ask and ye shall receive

Did you know anyone can request that a book, audiobook, magazine, DVD, or electronic materials be considered for a library purchase? The library just needs to know some information about the material you would like to recommend. You may had seen a movie or series based on a book, an author interview, or a recommendation from a friend. Let us know what you would like to read. Some books we may not be able to get and may recommend an inter-library loan as an option. Some items we may have but not in the format you prefer.

The information we need to know includes title, author, series name if appropriate, format and if possible, the ISBN number. The format could be in print or electronic format, large print or audiobook.

Before requesting a title, please check the Mountain Catalog Network online catalog, or Libby/Overdrive, We just might already have the item you are looking for.

Here are the scheduled activities for the coming week our libraries:

Dungeons and Dragons gaming will take place at the Wythe County Public Library on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. There will also be a D&D gaming session at the Rural Retreat Public Library on Friday at 4 p.m.

The Twisted Stitchers are hosted Friday at 4 p.m. by the Wythe County Public Library.

The monthly Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale will be held Friday and Saturday in the little bookshop behind the library.

Here is the latest list of new items added at the Wythe County Public Library, ready for checkout:

Non-Fiction: “Blood on the River: A Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast” by Marjoleine Kars; “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past” by Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer; “Spare” by Prince Harry; “Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluck” by Buddy Levy; “The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and An Extraordinary Reckoning” by Ben Raines; “The Jan. 6th Report: The Report of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol”; “The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics, and Improbable Experiments Changed the World” by Suzie Sheehy; “The Last Days of Roger Federer: And Other Endings” by Geoff Dyer; “The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control: A Path to Peace and Power” by Katherine Schafler; “The King: The Life of Charles III” by Christopher Andersen.

Fiction: “Sleep No More” by Jayne Ann Krentz; “Blue Moon Haven” by Janet Dailey; “The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins; “Devil’s Delight: An Agatha Raisin Mystery” by M. C. Beaton; “Murder Book” by Thomas Perry; “In the Upper Country” by Kui Thomas; “Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries” by Heather M. Fawcett; “Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog” by W. Bruce Cameron; “Five Winters” by Kitty Johnson; “Locust Lane” by Stephen Amidon; “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix; “Picture in the Sand” by Peter Blauner; “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes; “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica; “What Lies in the Woods” by Kate Marshall; “The Night Travelers” by Armando Correa; “Vanishing Hour” by Laura Griffin; “The Farm at the Edge of the World” by Sarah Vaughan; “The Sweetness of Forgetting” by Kristen Harmel; “The Thing in the Snow” by Sean Adams; “Loathe to Love You” by Ali Hazelwood; “Small World” by Laura Zigman; “The Things We Do to Our Friends” by Heather Darwent; “This Other Eden” by Paul Harding; “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas; “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult (large print).

DVDs: “Hallmark Channel Triple Feature: Christmas in Montana; Our Christmas Love Song; A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas.

Young Readers: “Sweet Justice: Georgia Gilmore and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” by Mara Rockliff; “Felix Salten’s Bambi: Adaptation of the Original Story” by Janet Schulman; “Keepunumuk: Weeachumun’s Thanksgiving Story” by Danielle Greendeer; “Hot Dog” by Doug Salati; “Specs for Rex” by Yasmeen Ismail; “Sydney & Taylor Take a Flying Leap” by Jacqueline Davies; “My Brother Is Away” by Sara Greenwood; “Jack in the Green” by Allen Atkinson; “Marget & H. A. Rey\’s Curious George Visits the Zoo” by Margret Rey; “Tiny Cedric” by Sally Lloyd-Jones; “Walter Had a Best Friend” by Deborah Underwood; “We All Play=: Kimetawanaw” by Julie Flett; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Dog Days” by Jeff Kinney; “Children of Stardust” by Edudzi Adodo;.

Young Adult: “The Wild Queen: The Days and Nights of Mary, Queen of Scots” by Carolyn Meyer.

Board Books: “We Are Bears” by Molly Grooms.