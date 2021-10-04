Horse people and fly fisherman will love this 154 acre farm, half woods and half beautiful level and rolling pastures. Wolf Creek borders the property for a mile and Fox Creek meanders through the farm for a half mile. The is a 1/2 acre pond stocked with bass, crappie and perch and a pond storage building. The new large barn is a drive through with 7 horse stalls and a great hay loft, a smaller barn with tool rooms, attached equipment shed, a chicken house. The 3,486 sq. ft. home was built in 2012 with a rock foundation and vinyl siding and has a wonderful open floor plan with living room, dining and kitchen, master bedroom suite with walk-in closets and bath, laundry room and powder room all on the main floor. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office and family room. the lower level has a great room with living room, wet bar, Kegaltor, refrigerator, wine refrigerator, work out area and equipment, walk in closet/pantry House has just been painted.
5 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $899,000
