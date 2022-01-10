NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 BATHS. ENCLOSED SUNROOM/OFFICE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE AND NEW COUNTER TOPS AND BACKSPLASH. 35X45 DETACHED GARAGE. FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. BASEMENT GARAGE ALSO. MAIN BATH AND MASTER BATH NEWLY RENOVATED. ALL NEW LIGHTING THROUGHOUT HOUSE. NEW VINYL LAMINATE WOOD LOOK FLOORING IN MAIN AREAS. HAS WELL AND SEPTIC BUT CAN BE CHANGED OVER TO CITY WATER AND SEWAGE. GREAT LOCATION FOR IN HOME BUSINESS.
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $179,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Inn at Foster Falls is almost ready to welcome guests. When the multi-million dollar renovations are complete this year, it will have take…
- Updated
Update: Law enforcement officials searched and cleared all county buildings by 2 p.m. The sheriff's office continues to investigate the matter.
Convicted on Thursday of trying to kill a deputy who showed up to investigate a car he’d stolen, a Rural Retreat resident faces possible life …
A Wytheville resident is the first female in the area to be recruited to enlist in the U.S. Space Force. Future Space Force Guardian Reya Sche…
The Wytheville Town Council ended its year Dec. 13 by paving the way for an apartment complex with multiple buildings and approximately 270 re…
- Updated
Marion residents will soon see two new faces among the town’s police force.
- Updated
A Smyth County woman arrested last summer after police say she left her 7-year-old grandson inside a locked car while she shopped at Walmart h…
The Wytheville Police Department welcomed six new officers with the New Year. Mayor Beth Taylor swore in the officers Monday, their first day …
It began with a charge of murder in late August of 1889 and ended in a courtroom acquittal more than eight months later. The victim was a young man from Seven Mile Ford in Smyth County, a telegraph operator for the Norfolk & Western Railroad Company. His accused killer was the son of a wealthy Bristol merchant. The event that lead to the death and trial? A horse trade apparently gone wrong.