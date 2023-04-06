The Devils Marbleyard is a spectacular talus slope in the James River Face Wilderness. With proper caution, this is an exciting geologic feature to explore, one which is not especially common in the Southern Appalachians.

Getting there and the hike: From the Wytheville area, take I-81 North to Exit 175 toward US-11 N. At the bottom of the off-ramp, turn right, go 100 yards, then turn left to continue on US-11 N and go 1.6 miles to Natural Bridge. Turn right on VA-130 E and go 3.2 miles. Turn right onto VA-759 S/Arnold’s Valley Road. After 3.1 miles, veer left onto SR-781/Petites Gap Road and go 1.3 miles to the small parking area and trailhead on the left.

I highly recommend doing this hike in the colder months, but not when the rocks are likely to be wet from rain or covered with snow or ice. Ice. That may not matter if you have no intentions of actually scrambling up the rocks though. There are at least three reasons for this recommendation. First, you will be far less likely to encounter any venomous snakes on or underneath the rocks. Second, the screened views from Gunter Ridge will be better. Third, the Gunter Ridge Trail can get a bit brushy. Once when I hiked it in the summer, about 10 years ago, I found at least 25 ticks on myself. While you may still pick up ticks in colder weather, there will probably be fewer, and you will be brushing up against less vegetation.

From the parking area cross the wooden footbridge over the East Fork of Elk Creek, pass between two old stone pillars, and continue along the blue blazed Belfast Trail. A sign inaccurately says it is one mile to Devils Marbleyard. I measure it to be 1.36 miles.

After only 600 feet, you will cross the orange-blaze Glenwood Horse Trail. The Belfast Trail makes a sharp left just a short distance beyond, then quickly passes an interpretive sign about the former Camp Powhatan. This is followed by a rock hop across Belfast Creek.

At about 1,600 feet pass a second junction with the Glenwood Horse Trail on the left. This is where you will come out if doing the loop. For the time being, stay to the right on the Belfast Trail. Rock hop across Belfast Creek twice again in quick succession at just over 0.9 mile. Just ahead, if the leaves are off the trees, you can see the Devils Marbleyard rising above you.

At 1.36 miles, if there is sufficient water, you will arrive at a two segmented waterfall where Belfast Creek spills over a sloping ledge. More significantly, you have now arrived at the base of the Marbleyard.

Talus slopes are seemingly everywhere in the Western mountains, with some peaks seemingly made of nothing else. They are also common in the Northern Appalachians. But while they aren’t exactly rare in the Southern Appalachians, they are generally small, hidden underneath trees, and often covered with moss and lichens. A large open talus slope such as this which covers several acres is far less common. The steep slope above you covers roughly 7 acres and consists of a jumble of refrigerator and car sized boulders.

With much caution and good balance, you can have a lot of fun scrambling up the rocks. Untold people playing around here over the years have perhaps made them somewhat stable, but there are still many, many loose rocks, and you must keep in mind that any rock at any time can move when you put weight on it — even very large ones, quite possibly with tragic circumstances. This is no place to get in a hurry or let your guard up. If you decide to scramble up the rocks, always keep at least three points of contact and carefully test every rock you step on and be ready to move away from it in an instant if you detect it moving. And always have in mind what might happen if any given rock does move. This is not a good place to explore alone, and you should not proceed up it in a straight line with other people, but rather spread out horizontally so that no one person dislodges a rock onto another person below them. While keeping in mind that if they move, the consequences are likely to be worse, generally speaking, the larger rocks will be the more stable ones. There is no one specific route up. That said, one should try to stay on the less steep areas and quite possibly near the right-hand side so you can bail off into the trees if you need to. That will also be the easiest way to descend by far.

As you climb, you begin to get a nice view to the southwest, as well as a view of the true extent of the rocks above you once you have gone a couple hundred feet. But it is your immediate surroundings that are more awe-inspiring than the distant view, nice though it is. Again, move slowly and deliberately and with much caution. Also, I cannot advise strongly enough against going underneath any of the rocks where it might be possible to do so.

It does flatten out briefly after a couple hundred feet and if you have not enjoyed it so far, this is an easy spot to bail off into the trees to the right. Otherwise, you can cautiously climb all the way to the top if you like. Just keep in mind that you will have to descend either on the talus slope or in the trees to the right. Coming down the rocks is much more difficult.

A small island of more solid rock beneath a solitary pine tree makes for a good spot to take a rest break and regain your composure and just enjoy the view. It also makes a good spot to work your way to the right and back into the trees.

A few yards inside the trees, you should stumble upon a well-used herd path that descends parallel to the rocks back down to the main trail. Unless, perhaps, you have gone all the way to the top of the Marble yard and possibly beyond the end of this path. In which case, simply descend in the woods, beside the rocks until you find this path. Alternatively, if you decide that scrambling up the boulders is not for you, you could easily hike up this path and occasionally walk over to the edge of the rocks for the views. There’s no denying that that would be much safer.

Once back on the Belfast Trail, if you want to call it a day, turn to the right and backtrack to the trailhead. If you want to do the loop for a longer hike, turn left and continue uphill on the Belfast Trail.

If doing the latter, at 1.9 miles (not counting your distance off the trail on the boulders) you will reach a saddle and then begin sidehilling up to a higher saddle. Reach the second saddle and a junction with the Gunter Ridge Trail at 2.3 miles.

Important! The sign here looks like it is telling you to turn left uphill, but that is not where the trail goes. Instead, walk directly across the saddle a few steps beyond the sign and you will see it angling off to the left and remaining level. This is the Gunter Ridge Trail and you will be heading towards the Hellgate parking area and continue to sidehill through two more saddles. Do not turn right towards the Appalachian Trail. If the trail is not completely obvious and relatively flat or slightly downhill, you are not on it.

Pass through the third saddle at about 2.6 miles, descend slightly and make a sharp switchback to the left, then continue sidehilling to reach the fourth saddle at about 2.8 miles. From here, the trail begins a short climb to near the summit of Gunter Ridge. You may get a few tantalizing glimpses out through the trees in this area, especially in the Winter. There are a couple spectacular viewpoints nearby but they are off-trail, not particularly easy to get to, and beyond the scope of this article, especially the second one.

After skirting the summit and then proceeding gently downhill for a while, the trail begins making its way down a long series of 19 switchbacks. At 5.3 miles, pass through a stile and reach the wilderness boundary. Continue following the blue blazes and just a head rock hop across Little Hellgate Creek. Just beyond you will reach an old woods road that is not signed in any way but turn right, here and continue following it downhill. After a few hundred feet, you will finally see at least one more blue blaze.

At 5.5 miles you will reach the Glenwood Horse Trail, which is an old gated woods road and marked with orange diamonds on the trees. Turn left here for the final approximate 2.5 miles back to the Belfast Trail and your vehicle a short distance farther.

The horse trail is smooth and easy and mostly level, but also with some gentle uphill and downhill grades. Be aware that about one half mile into this trail, you will pass within about 50 feet of a home with a lot of barking dogs. Fortunately, they were all tied when I walked by.

With only one mile to go, you will come to a T intersection where you will make a sharp turn to the left to continue. Just keep following the orange diamonds. With only 1400 feet to go, rock hop across a tiny stream and then turn right onto the Belfast Trail.

Hike Stats: Approximate 2.8 mile out and back with ~875’ of climbing or a longer 7.9 mile loop with 2,370’ of climbing

Trailhead Parking Coordinates: 37.57117, -79.49171

