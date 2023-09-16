To help connect loved ones following a devastating earthquake, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Morocco from the United States. Through Oct. 10, any outbound calls made to Morocco will have no international dialing rates applied.
Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.
For more information on UScellular’s international dialing options, go to www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.