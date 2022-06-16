Rich Valley students remember troops

Students at Rich Valley Elementary School used their time and artistic talents over the past year making and sending cards and letters for military personnel. And they will continue into the next school year.

Kimberly Clark of Rich Valley is one of the Family Readiness Group volunteers who help military families with various issues and communication with their servicemember. She coordinated with RVES Principal Tammy Hahn and the classroom teachers on the card-making campaign.

Clark’s son is one of two local men serving in the Virginia Army National Guard. Sgt. Jeb Clark with Bravo Troop 2-183 Cav Scout attached to the 1st Battalion 116th Infantry Regiment for Task Force Red Dragon deployed to Africa last November, and SPC Marcus Poore from Saltville is an infantryman serving with A Company, Task Force Red Dragon Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

The task force is the largest single tactical unit on the African continent providing security, crisis response capabilities, and building partnerships throughout East Africa in support of the U.S. Africa Command. They work to maintain and strengthen relationships with allied and partner nations. Read more about the mission at CJTF-HOA, hoa.africom.mil.

“All the students sent multiple cards to the troops starting with their send-off in Bedford in November and have carried through to this month with birthday cards being sent with birthday gift boxes during the month of June to recognize all the soldiers who have had or will be having birthdays during their deployment,” Clark said. “Mrs. Hahn says the students plan to continue their card-sending campaign in August when the students return to school and will continue until the troops return home. I know Jeb and some of his buddies plan to come personally to thank and share with the students what they can about their experience once they return home.”

Jeb Clark attended Rich Valley Elementary School, said Hahn, and she expects he will visit when he returns home. Until then, the students will continue sending cards and letters to him and many others.

The students and staff put together 135 birthday boxes recently and Kimberly Clark transported them to Charlottesville to be delivered to the troops. They were put together at the office of the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce whose staff helped with the project.

Items for the gift boxes were donated in part from members of the community, Chilhowie Food City, Smyth County Tourism Association and the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce.

“Our students thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Hahn of the project. “Those men and women are our heroes!”

Every student in the school took part in making cards for holidays and most recently for birthdays, said Hahn. They wrote letters and drew pictures.

And the troops loved them.

“Whenever they get our cards they post what they get,” Hahn said.

Hahn said she hopes some of those receiving cards and letters can come visit the school when they return home.

“We hope to have them come visit so we can put faces to names,” she said.