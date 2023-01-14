Two Smyth families pick up the pieces after losing their homes to fires

Relief efforts are underway and two Smyth County families are searching for housing after they lost their homes to fires in recent weeks.

Tommie Wiles, Danielle Anderson and their families are two of several families across the region to be devastated by house fires this winter season.

Sharon Dixon, with the local American Red Cross, said members of the organization provided relief assistance in response to 15 fires over the Christmas weekend alone. The local Red Cross serves the region from its western most corner in Lee County to Bland County.

“It was a very busy weekend for us,” she said.

Smyth County Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford said county fire departments responded to multiple fires that weekend, though most were minor and controlled quickly. He explained that heating sources are a large contributor to house fires during the winter months. That proved to be the case with the fires that demolished both Wiles’ and Anderson’s homes.

Crawford said the negative temperatures the area experienced on Dec. 23 combined with wind conditions led to the chimney fire at Wiles’ home.

Wiles had had the chimney at the farm house she rented cleaned in the fall. She said she’d been using a wood stove to heat her home since late October with no problems.

“What the fire department told me was that because it was so cold that night and the wind chill was so bad, that it caused heat to get trapped in the chimney and it couldn’t escape,” she said. “It got so hot that the house caught fire.”

The mother of two recalled that the fire became unmanageable before she was even aware anything was wrong. The first sign something was amiss was the appearance of smoke in her laundry room.

“I didn’t even smell the smoke,” she said. “I saw it first.”

When she went to investigate, she said “I could just see flames on the ceiling where the chimney was at the back of the wall. I could just see flames starting to roll across the ceiling.”

Wiles said she and her children quickly gathered their animals and left the home while calling for help. Within about 15 minutes, she said, her entire home was in flames.

Anderson said the fire at her Tannersville home last weekend also came on almost without warning. She recalled that she and her fiancé were working a side gig delivering for Door Dash when her teenage daughter video called her, scared that someone had broken into their home.

“She said, ‘I think someone broke in because I keep hearing stuff fall,’ and she was scared,” Anderson recounted. “So, I told her to keep me on Facetime and walk through the house so I could see what was going on. When she opened the bedroom door, it was completely engulfed in flames.”

Anderson said she instructed her daughter to get to a neighbor’s house as fast as she could.

She said an electric heater purchased to help heat their rental home caused the fire.

Another home fire that displaced a Chilhowie family last week is believed to have been an electrical fire that started in the kitchen or living room area, Crawford said.

Both families, as well as the Chilhowie family, were able to receive immediate relief from the local Red Cross. The two women are now also in awe at the support their communities continue to show their families following the tragedies.

“It’s been great,” Anderson said. “I can’t tell you how many people have messaged me,” wanting to help.

Anderson said Strategic Therapy Associates in Galax, where she works as a counselor, gave her a week off of work to cope the with the devastating event, and also collected clothing and other items for her family. Likewise, Wiles’ employer, Scholle in Chilhowie, reached out to her with clothing and monetary donations, as did her former co-workers at Abingdon Health & Rehab.

Northwood High, Marion Middle and Oak Point Elementary schools also came through with assistance for the children of the two families, offering clothing donations and gift cards.

Churches, organizations, friends, family and complete strangers have also thrown in their support.

“It was amazing,” Wiles said “I would have never though that we would receive so much help. The community really has been amazing and I am extremely grateful. It really took a lot of stress off my shoulders to receive so much support.”

Initial fundraising goals on GoFundMe accounts for both families have been met, but they’re still in the beginning stages of piecing their lives back together.

Their primary goals, at this point, are to find housing in what is already a tight market. Once that is secured, they’ll then need to begin to refurnish what they lost.

Donations for Wiles’ family can be made at Fundraiser by Tommie Wiles : House fire recovery (gofundme.com)

Donations for Anderson’s family can be made at Fundraiser by Danielle Anderson : Family lost everything to fire (gofundme.com)

Additionally, the Saltville Public Library is accepting donations on behalf of Anderson’s family.

For larger donation items, Wiles can be reached at 276-378-4805.

The Chilhowie family could not be reached for this story. We will update with possible donation efforts if that information becomes available.

Dixon said 80% of Red Cross responses are to families who have lost their homes to fire. Donations for Red Cross relief efforts can be made at www.redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Donations can also be mailed locally to 14298 Lee Highway Bristol, VA 24202. Donors may specify which area or type of disaster they would like their donations to support.