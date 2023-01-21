Soil judging proves fertile for bragging

Our granddaughter Clare graduated from Virginia Tech in December with a degree in environmental science. When I asked her why she chose environmental science, she said it was due to her upbringing.

“Our family spent a lot of time outdoors. I remember going to the community farm on the weekends, harvesting cantaloupes in my yard, and just getting my hands dirty.”

Her journey into soil research started during the COVID pandemic. Students, like everyone else, began to spend more time outdoors. Soil judging was something she had never heard of and was a way to get out of the dorm.

“That first soil science class I took opened my eyes — soil is so cool. You can study chemistry, morphology, physics, microbiology, and much more with the soil.

“I didn’t know how much the team would mean to me at that time. I learned something new every day, and it kept me coming back. Soil is the foundation of everything, and that’s why it is so interesting to study.”

An interesting fact here is the difference between soil and dirt. You get dirt on your clothes and hands while working in the soil. Soil is made up of elements that have been decomposing since the earth was created.

Before she graduated, she and 12 other Virginia Tech students traveled to Ohio to compete in the 2022 National Collegiate Soils Contests.

While preparing for the trip, she and her Papa talked about the different kinds of soil and how Ohio’s soil is so black and rich.

Her response was “Wow, Papa, you’re the only one who understands why soil is so exciting and vital to our environment.”

Twenty-one teams in the U.S. competed in the Nationals in Ohio, and the Virginia Tech Hokies Soil Judging Team finished first in the U.S.

Clare came in fifth place. She was excited when the team asked her to be an alternate for the USA team competing in Scotland.

However, when she arrived in Scotland, she was even more excited when she was asked to compete as the fourth member of Team Australia.

Nine countries participated in the fourth International Soil Judging Contest, sponsored by the International Union of Soil Science near Stirling, Scotland, July 26-31.

Virginia Tech students and faculty of Team USA became international champions. The USA team also won the group judging event, followed by Italy, Australia, Spain, and Korea.

Our granddaughter Clare Tallamy won first place in an individual competition in the world.

“We did get to see amazing soils that we don’t have in our region of the U.S. And, it sounds cool: number one soil judger in the world. But, the connections I have made with fellow students, researchers, and professors are even more meaningful than the title.”

Recently, I told our mayor, David Helms, how proud we were of our granddaughter for her accomplishment. He told me I should write about her in my weekly column.

I told him I didn’t want to brag, and he replied, “There is a good reason to brag. When our young people do good things, we should brag.”