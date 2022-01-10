 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $499,900

It isn't often that a home comes along with both Mountain and Golf Course views. With large windows and beautiful outdoor spaces, you will enjoy the scenery no matter the season. The main level master bedroom is ample in size with His/her closets and an En suite bath. Bath has separate shower and large soaking tub. Master bedroom suite has access to the back deck and covered porch. The centerpiece to the main level is a great room with fireplace which leads to the well-appointed kitchen. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a built-in desk area, granite counter tops and a huge breakfast bar. Formal living/ office and a large dining room complete the first level. Second floor is open to the great room with a comfortable loft area. 2nd master suite with full bath & walk-in closet and 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom. Downstairs is a full daylight basement with a family room, full bath, 2 large storage rooms and 2 car garage.

