3 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $35,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A family’s search for a missing Saltville man ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when a resident discovered the man’s body in the woods near t…
- Updated
Marion police have obtained arrest warrants on a Marion man believed to be responsible for the weekend burglary of a local gas station.
In May, friends and family helped Steven and Brandy Dimit plant 250 lbs. of sunflower seeds on the hillside of a Marion farm. These months lat…
FLOYD — In a non-binding “political statement,” Floyd County Board of Supervisors took an official stance Tuesday on the General Assembly’s re…
At 2:42 p.m. on Saturday (July 31), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on northbound I-81 almost a half mile south of Ready Mix Rd.
- Updated
With 15 bedrooms and 3 baths, this historical property has the potential to be anything your heart desires from a hotel to a family residence …
FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday honored retired Circuit Judge Marcus Long by voting 3-2 to rename the county courthouse after him thr…
- Updated
Unsurpassed craftsmanship and materials are combined to created stunning living spaces within this pristine home. The original 1926 Mediterran…
Are you a coffee drinker partial to the gourmet? Do you scour the Internet for coffee shops in towns you plan to visit? Many do, and now they …
- Updated
Wytheville firefighters were called out at around noon on Thursday to battle a fire at Pallet Recycling & Furniture at 290 West Madison Street.