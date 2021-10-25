 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $139,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $139,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $139,000

2 homes on 4 acres with lots of privacy in Cripple Creek, VA. This beautiful property includes a well kept doublewide with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and over 1800 finished square feet along with a historic cabin with 3 more bedrooms and around 1,000 square feet for guest quarters or investment income. There's a shop/storage building with electricity and another outbuilding with indoor and outdoor storage. The 4 acres are cleared around the house and wooded on the sides and back creating privacy with great views of the southern mountain landscape. This location is close to horse trails, Cripple Creek and New River waterways and public lands for recreational and hunting options.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics