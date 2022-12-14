Floyd claims wins on court

Kaiden Swortzel had 13 points and 12 rebounds to help the Floyd County boy basketball team defeat Bassett 59-50 on Wednesday night.

Floyd County’s Micah Underwood led all scorers with 17 points. Rylan Swortzel added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers’ leading scorer was Tavin Hairston, who had 16 points.

Gavin Herrington got things rolling for the Buffs with two points early, but the Bengals clawed back to take a 25-22 lead at the end of the opening stanza.

At the break, Floyd led 32-27 and built up a 51-43 advantage going into the final frame.

The win improved Floyd to 2-0 on the season.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Buffaloes bested Magna Vista 73-59.

The Floyd girls on Dec. 7 stung Bassett with a 50-26 loss, staying perfect on the season.

On Dec. 5, the Floyd crew took out Magna Vista 59-45

The Floyd boys also squeezed past Lord Botetourt, 61-57.

Kaiden Swortzell led the Buffs with 16 points.