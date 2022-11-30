SEASONS AT DEMETER: Forty degrees and raining

“Surely, you’re not hunting today. It’s 40 degrees and raining and there’s a steady wind.” I’m running errands when the text comes. My buddy, Doug, wants to make sure I haven’t totally lost my mind. He speaks from experience…I’ve been known to go off the rails.

I hunch my shoulders and shiver a bit as I duck into the hardware store. My raincoat doesn’t turn the wind as much as I’d like. “No. That’s one of the benefits of being retired. I don’t feel the need to be out on a day like today, especially during muzzleloading season. But it does bring back some memories, doesn’t it?”

“Work boots, jungle camo and a cheap poncho. That’s all we had back then.”

“It’s a wonder we didn’t die of hypothermia.”

I look out at the rain, fog and slate gray sky and watch the trees sway and I’m grateful to be inside. Memories start to flood in. Forty degrees and raining. I’ve always said that’s the most miserable type of weather for hunting – or any other outdoor activity for that matter. Give me snow or ten degrees and a sun with no warmth and I’ll take it over this. No matter how good your rain gear, the water always seems to find a way to get next to your skin and suck the warmth out of your body. Add in some wind? Survival experts agree that if you’re going to die of exposure, there’s no better time than one like this.

If you’re going to chase deer in November in these mountains, you’re going to deal with lots of days like this. Now I check the weather forecast before I head to Demeter and try to avoid the worst of it, but it used to be different. I’d be hard pressed to count the “40 degrees and raining” days I’ve spent in the woods. When you work full time and schedule vacation months in advance to coincide with hunting season, days afield are at a premium. You hate to waste any of your time and, well, a little rain never hurt anyone. Some years it seemed to rain for days on end so if you were going to go out at all, you were going to get wet.

Of course, there‘s peer pressure too. Left to your own devices, you might sleep in but if your buddies are going out, you don’t want to be labelled a wimp. Besides, the thinking went, you can move around and not make any noise. The hunting is better on days like this. As I recall, though, that thinking ran head-on into reality pretty often. We didn’t have much success on these days. It’s hard to sit still with cold rain running down your back and it’s hard to shoot when your scope is fogged with moisture. Plus, powder tends to get wet and fail to ignite after a few hours in a downpour. I remember vividly a 10-point buck that browsed serenely while I went through every primer in my pack trying to get the gun to fire.

It seems paradoxical but despite the discomfort and disappointment, these are good memories. There’s a camaraderie in friends facing hardship together – a bonding in shared suffering; the satisfaction of knowing that when success does come, it’s been earned. Dripping hunting clothes drying on every available perch; saturated boots stuffed with newspaper; the smell of wet fabric and leather mixed with the scent of soup warming on the stove (while you shiver and wait for it to get hot enough) – all are good memories of good times together. I’ll never forget the vision of my friend, Mike, after a particularly wet, cold day on Rich Mountain. As he stripped off his outer layer of clothing, steam rose from his entire body, almost as if he was about to spontaneously combust.

Maybe I wasn’t as honest with Doug as I could have been. Retirement relieves the pressure to be outside every available day. There’s always tomorrow. Yet, there’s a part of me that still needs to be out on days like this every now and again, to get wet and shiver and feel the cold rain on my skin; to wonder if I’ll be able to click the safety because my fingers are so wet and numb that they barely have any strength. I need to honor those memories and see if I’m still up to the challenge. Can I keep my powder dry?

Besides, if you’re out to take a life, it shouldn’t always be easy.

Dale and Joneen Sargent are stewards of a tract of mountain land, Demeter, in Bland County. Dale can be reached at dsargent522@gmail.com.