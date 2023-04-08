According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a project to rehabilitate the Rt. 622 bridge over the railroad in Smyth County has gotten underway. Temporary signals will be in use through April 10-14 for Route 11 and Rt. 622.

Motorists should use caution in the area and pay close attention to signs and message boards.

The project is expected to be complete in May 2024.

VDOT also reminds drivers that the project to add a truck climbing lane to Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 39 is underway. The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. Drivers are asked to pay close attention to work zone signs.

This project is also expected to be complete in May 2024.