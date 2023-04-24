A large number of the calls local police respond to are in some way associated with mental health or mental health crisis.

Last week, law enforcement officers from the Marion, Chilhowie and Wytheville police departments and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office underwent training to help them better handle those responses.

“Despite what anyone might think, calls with a mental health nexus are our most frequent responses,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair.

Wytheville Lt. Brian Bard echoed those thoughts, saying, “Dealing with people in mental crisis is very common now for law enforcement. It has been for a long time and knowing how to recognize signs of mental illness or people in mental distress, this training gives them the tools and knowledge of how to handle and treat these situations.”

That high volume of calls related to mental health essentially demands training in crisis intervention, Clair said.

“Crisis Intervention Training needs to become a fundamental police skill, just like directing traffic,” he said.

Hosted at the Marion Police Department and offered by Mount Rogers Community Services, officers learned over the 40-hour course how to identify when a person is in crisis, and how to respond to and de-escalate crisis situations. They also became familiar with a number of mental health situations that could contribute to those crises.

“There’s a lot of factors within mental health and substance use,” said Leah Jackson, crisis intervention coordinator for Mount Rogers. “What they’re learning this week can really assist in de-escalating and help them in getting resources.”

A lot of gray exists when it comes to mental health, Jackson said.

“Often times, it can present as a criminal matter and often times it progresses to one,” she said.

“Situations can present one way—it may look like a criminal matter when they get the call, but when they get out there, there may be obvious signs that that person is in distress,” explained Kim Woodlee, Mount Rogers’ director of crisis management services

The hope, Woodlee said, is that by training officers, the officers will be able to identify, de-escalate and prevent a criminal offense, which would prevent the prolonging of that person getting the services they need.

“We want these people to have help instead of hauling them off to jail,” said Marion Officer Amber Eades, who, along with Smyth County Deputy Uriah Farris, doubles as an instructor for the program. “We also want to give officers the tools to recognize these situations, because with a mental health condition, rarely it’s black and white.”

As part of the training, officers learned about specific disorders, including substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injury, as well as how to interact with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They also focused on cultural diversity, learned basic intervention and de-escalation skills and took part in role-play exercises to test their new knowledge and skills.

Both Clair and Eades recalled their training in the police academy.

“When we all went to the police academy some 15 to 20 years ago, I want to say that there was zero discussions about mental health,” Clair said. “There may have been some discussions about excited delirium or something like that, but no comprehensive or even really introductory mental health training.”

In those days, the two officers said, it was more of a brief introduction on how to serve Emergency Custody and Temporary Detention orders.

“When I went, it was more introductory on paperless ECO—here’s how you sign it, here’s how you serve a TDO,” Eades said.

“I think there was a reliance at the time on the personality and natural de-escalation skills of the officer,” Clair said. “I don’t think really any of that was taught.”

Today, new officers do get a basic introduction to mental health, but Bard said, “they don’t get the in-depth training like they’re receiving now.”

Following their initial training in the academy, Bard said Wytheville officers were previously required to go through the more in-depth training offered through Mount Rogers. First launched about 15 years ago, the training took a hiatus after 2019 due to staffing and funding issues caused by the pandemic.

Both Mount Rogers staff and law enforcement alike were pleased to see it return.

“That program was a huge success,” said Bard, who was part of the initial Crisis Intervention Team and who later on became an instructor.

“The officers that have had it really expressed to the officer’s that’s going to the training now, ‘you’re really going to some good training, you know. You’re going to get a lot out of this,’” Bard added.

With the training program back in action, Bard said it will become the norm again that all new officers take part. Likewise, Clair said he intends to have every Marion officer trained in crisis intervention.

A Mount Rogers spokesperson said the Crisis Intervention Training is the foundation and part of the agency’s efforts in launching its Marcus Alert System, a state-mandated system to coordinate an improved response to mental and behavioral health crises.

Additional training will be provided when the system rolls out. Although not every officer will be designated a crisis intervention officer, Clair said, “Every officer will have the requisite toolkit to respond well.”

Offered to all 12 law enforcement agencies in the Mount Rogers catchment area, the Crisis Intervention Training will be offered again in July and in October. Instructors include both Mount Rogers staff members and members of law enforcement.

According to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health’s website, localities have until July 1, 2028 to roll out their Marcus Alert Systems.