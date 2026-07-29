Fellows graduate from Appalachian Leadership Institute Staff reports Jul 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three from around the region were among the 40 fellows to graduate from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Leadership Institute.kAm%96 EC2:?:?8 AC@8C2> 6BF:AD E96 C68:@?’D AF3=:4[ AC:G2E6 2?5 ?@?AC@7:E =6256CD E@ FD6 64@?@>:4 56G6=@A>6?E 2D 2 E@@= E@ 5C:G6 A@D:E:G6 492?86] |6>36CD @7 E96 4=2DD @7 a_ae[ 2=@?8 H:E9 E96:C 72>:=:6D 2?5 7C:6?5D[ 2EE6?565 E96 8C25F2E:@? 46C6>@?J :? r92C=6DE@?[ (6DE ':C8:?:2] k^AmkAm“r@?8C2EF=2E:@?D E@ E96 pAA2=249:2? {6256CD9:A x?DE:EFE6 r=2DD @7 a_aeP %96 565:42E:@? E96D6 76==@HD 92G6 56>@?DEC2E65 3J 24E:G6=J A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? 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