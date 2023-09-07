Sophomore Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie) made his debut as the punter for Bluefield State’s football team in a 41-7 win over Livingstone last week.

He averaged 39 yards on three punts with a long of 46.

Maiden: AAC’s best

Milligan University junior Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference defensive player of the week after collecting 17 blocks in four volleyball matches last weekend.

Maiden’s 32 blocks this season were tops in the AAC entering the week and she has also slammed down 42 kills. Her younger sister, Avery Maiden, is having a fine freshman season as well for the Buffaloes.

Sheets shines in debut

Freshman Josie Sheets (Chilhowie) made her debut for the volleyball squad at Mary Baldwin University last week and fared well. She went for 11 assists, 11 digs and five kills in Mary Baldwin’s five-set loss to St. Mary’s College of Maryland.