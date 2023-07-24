During its July 13th meeting, the Wythe County School Board unanimously voted to change the name of the Rural Retreat High School field house to the Kirk D Heldreth Field House at Dean Rhea Field.

The board accepted comments from the public on renaming the facility during scheduled public hearings in June and July. Several community members sent letters of support.

Jamey Hughes, Athletic Director at RRHS, said in a letter that Mr. Heldreth had been “a fixture in and around Rural Retreat.”

Hughes noted that Heldreth had coached youth league, served as the Black Lick member on school board, and had been involved in many projects and facility improvements.

A letter from Sabrina King said Heldreth was “Known for his love of children. He always made time for kids and was instrumental in starting the Rural Retreat youth league.”

Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chair Brian Vaught also sent a note of support.

Vaught stated, “Mr. Heldreth was a staple in the lives of young people. He taught me the importance of hard work.”

The letters related that, as president of the Rural Retreat Athletic Boosters, Heldreth did a lot of work to fund raise and get the field house built.

According to the letters and WCPS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Poole, Heldreth wanted the field house to be named after Dean Rhea.

Poole said, “Since we’ve named the field after Dean Rhea, we can now honor Mr. Heldreth by naming the field house after him.”

Heldreth died in 2008 from cancer at the age of 44.

Poole acknowledged awards received by WCPS. Three Wythe County schools got exemplar performance awards from the Virginia Department of Education. Fort Chiswell High School, Rural Retreat Middle School, and Sheffey Elementary were recognized for their performance during the 2021-22 school year on standards that included excellence in high achievement, continuous improvement, and meeting state benchmarks in reading, math, and science. According to Poole, the VDOE gave 48 awards for the entire state of Virginia. With a total of three schools recognized, Wythe County received more awards than any other school district in the state.

According to Poole, Wythe County was recognized at the 2023 Jobs for America’s Graduates National Training Seminar in Louisville, Kentucky. The Jobs for America’s Graduates/ Jobs for Virginia Graduates program provides employment education to high school seniors and tracks their performance for one year after graduation. Wythe County outperformed the Jobs for Virginia Graduates state average in four out of six categories: contact rate, full-time employment, positive outcomes, and further education rate.

Poole said of the JVG recognition, “This speaks to what our folks are doing for seniors in our high schools.”

Dr. Brad Haga, Director of Facilities and Operations, gave an update on the construction of the new middle school at George Wythe.

Haga said foundation work is almost complete and the contractors have block going up to the second floor.

Haga did note that “George Wythe football will look different this year. There will be three entry points to Pendleton Field, far from the construction site.”

Haga also addressed concerns from board members regarding parking when school starts. He said, “The lot across from the office and hopefully at least half of the senior lot will be paved by mid-August. We know we need two exits from the campus, however, there will be no exits available to Spiller Street or Pine Street.”

The board voted on positions for the 2023-24 fiscal year. All previous positions remained the same, with Peggy Wagy serving as chair, Ann Manley serving as Vice-Chair, Catrina Hall serving as the Clerk of the School Board, and Nicki Blankenship serving as Deputy Clerk.

The board determined the schedule of meetings for the upcoming year. They will be held on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., with the exception of January and February 2024. Those meetings will be held at 10 a.m. in case of inclement weather. Meetings will usually be held at the school board office, but some will be held at area schools. Check the WCPS website for details.

The board will meet next on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the School Board Office.