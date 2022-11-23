Wytheville Training School honors veterans

On November 10, the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center reopened the photo gallery displaying students at the Wytheville Training School and their descendants who are veterans and/ or actively serving in one of the branches of the U.S. Military. The photo gallery reflects those who served in the various branches of the military: the Navy, the Marines, the Coast Guard, the Airforce and the Army. As one views the gallery and looks into the faces of those who served, the fundamental reasons are prevalent as they were then, as they are now; democracy and love of country.

These veterans were and are a part of our community, much like a tapestry, a strand of fabric rooted and rich in the culture of America. Supporting the premise that freedom and democracy on the U.S. soil is worth protecting. We proudly celebrate and display the photos of those that fought and served in wars and conflicts for the United States of America since the inception of the Wytheville Training School spanning from World War II reflecting every branch of the military with the exception of the most recent, the U.S. Space Force.

Paying homage to our ancestors for defending and risking their lives so that we may be free is not only an honor, it is our privilege. For those who stand with us today, live in our communities, work side-by-side such as John M. Johnson, U.S. Army, Robert “Bobby” Green, IV, U.S. Army Reserve, Arthur Lee Johnson, U.S. Army, Trenton Crockett, U.S. Marine Corp, Melinda Howard, U.S. Army, Kermit Crockett, U.S. Army, Andre Sayles, U.S. Army, Robert “Robbie” Johnson, U.S. Army, Brian Crockett, U.S. Navy, Thomas Braxton Jr., U.S. Army, Tyler Hanley, U.S. Marine, James Green, U.S. Army, Frankie Crockett, U.S. Army, Roudolph Johnson, U.S. Army, Dana Burks, U.S. Coast Guard, Charlie Penn, U.S. Army, just to name a few. We invite you to visit the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center. This exhibit will be open until Wednesday, November 30 and will reopen in May 2023 with new additions. We say “thank you for your service; we are so proud of your efforts to defend our country.”

The photographs in the photo gallery are the courtesy of John M. Johnson, historian.