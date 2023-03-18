Chilhowie High School’s 4x200 meter relay team went into the state finals ranked ninth. The team’s coaches asked the girls to give 100%. They did and broke a school record. Still, there was waiting as other teams competed.

Coach Sadie Martello said everyone “was just watching the clock.”

The relay team had already broken the school record once earlier in the season during a competition in Abingdon. On Jan. 11, they set a new record by a quarter of a second.

“We knew they could be quicker,” Martello said.

Still, the team members didn’t run the 4x200 again until the state meet. They’d worked to improve hand exchanges, Martello said, and she and Assistant Coach Daniel Womack told the team that victory “was not impossible.” Womack had done the math.

Over the season, Martello said, they’d worked to teach the team members that everyday won’t be their best but they could control “giving 100%.” If they go in doing their best, she said, they can’t be disappointed with the outcome.

When the team members took to the track, Martello said, their handoffs were perfect and they broke the school record by a resounding six seconds, finishing with a time of 1:51:93.

Then, eyes turned to the clock as six teams still remained to compete in a second heat.

When those teams finished, Martello said the sight of the Chilhowie fans standing and cheering conveyed the news. The Warriors had won the state championship by one-tenth of a second.

Martello called the four team members “exemplary athletes.” Those team members were Kayman Atwell, Autumn Green, Bella Payan, and Tess Somervell.

Atwell also broke several other school records, including the 55-meter dash, the 55-meter hurdles, the 300-meter, and both the long and short jumps.

Green placed second of all-time in the 55 and fifth all-time in the long jump.

Somervell set two school records in the 300-meter and 1,000-meter.

Of the team, Martello said, “As a coach, I couldn’t ask for a better set of kids.”

Martello also noted that indoor track team member Hannah Manns placed fifth in the triple jump and believes she’ll be one to watch.

The coach also gave a nod to several members of the boys indoor track team who broke school records. Lucas Hubble did so in the 1,000-meter and 1,600-meter. Mason Reed captured second in those competitions and J.T. Moore finished third.

The Warriors 4x800 team also set a school record, Martello said.

As the outdoor track season gets under way, Martello said the team is looking to be competitive as individuals and a team.

The state championship proved to be special for Martello in multiple ways. It was her first state title as a coach and it came on the 10th anniversary of her claiming her first state title – in the 800-meter. She described the culmination of it all a blessing.