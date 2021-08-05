4 Bedroom Home in North Tazewell - $89,900

YOU WILL HAVE A FRONT PORCH VIEW OF THE CLINCH RIVER FROM THIS 4 BR BRICK HOME! THE SPACIOUS HOME WILL ACCOMMODATE THE GROWING FAMILY OR COULD BE USED AS AN AIRBNB, YOU DECIDE! THERE'S A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN AND A 39 X 16 FAMILY ROOM! IT OFFERS A PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE AND NICE LARGE BACK YARD. THERE'S A HEAT PUMP AND SOME BASEBOARD HEATING STILL IN PLACE. CONVENIENT TOWN LOCATION!