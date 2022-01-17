4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $294,900

Bring your horses and mother-in-law and take a look at this home!! COMPLETELY remodeled 4 bed 2 bath split foyer situated on 4.70 acres+/-. The owners have put all the work in so you can enjoy!! Move-in ready and so many upgrades! New roof, heat pump, windows, flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, water heater, paint, fixtures, and much more! This property is perfect to start your own mini farm, divide, add another home, or just to have room to roam! 3 storage buildings, large outside covered deck to enjoy gorgeous mountain views!! This home and property is a true unicorn in the current market! Updates, upgrades, location, space, property, and all priced to sell!! Call today to schedule your private showing!!