 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $294,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $294,900

Bring your horses and mother-in-law and take a look at this home!! COMPLETELY remodeled 4 bed 2 bath split foyer situated on 4.70 acres+/-. The owners have put all the work in so you can enjoy!! Move-in ready and so many upgrades! New roof, heat pump, windows, flooring, kitchen cabinets, appliances, water heater, paint, fixtures, and much more! This property is perfect to start your own mini farm, divide, add another home, or just to have room to roam! 3 storage buildings, large outside covered deck to enjoy gorgeous mountain views!! This home and property is a true unicorn in the current market! Updates, upgrades, location, space, property, and all priced to sell!! Call today to schedule your private showing!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County Police Blotter

A Bland County man is being held without bond on felony charges after police went to a residence last week in response to a shooting call and …