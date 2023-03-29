The Emory & Henry College president who oversaw the launch of the School of Health Sciences in Marion was honored by the institution last week.

Members of the Emory & Henry College Board of Trustees and current students in the School of Business program gathered at Carriger Hall to celebrate the naming of its new board room in honor of Jake B. Schrum, the college’s 21st president.

This was the first preview of the building since renovations started in fall of 2021. The building was used as a men’s dormitory and built in two phases in 1904 and 1908. A grand opening ceremony will be held in August when students return to campus and all the construction is finished.

“It’s fantastic to be back on campus in this grand building and to be surprised with such an honor,” said Schrum. “I am grateful for my time spent at E&H and for all the people and students I met. We knew this would be a beautiful building once renovated.”

Schrum was recognized by his peers, including lifelong friend and donor, John Oden.

“Jake and I have known each other a long time, and have traveled many trails together,” said Oden. “He is someone who was destined to be a leader. He became president of the student body when we were together at Southwestern University, and since then has been president of three colleges and universities, most recently Emory & Henry.”

Oden describes Schrum as a goal setter, a visionary, someone who gets it done and a true friend. “My friendship with him has grown stronger every year. Friendship is one of life’s greatest bonds and one of life’s greatest mysteries. I’ve never met anyone who knows Jake who doesn’t consider him a friend. I know that Jake contributed a lot to Emory & Henry during his tenure as president. And I think Emory & Henry can be proud to have had such a strong leader and class-act at the helm. Naming this Board Room after Jake is a most appropriate acknowledgement of his contributions that will live on in this college’s bright future.”

A feature in the new Jake B. Schrum Boardroom is a wooden boardroom table, designed and handcrafted by Schrum’s oldest daughter and artist, Libby Schrum of Camden, Maine. Schrums’ wife, Jane, and second daughter Katie, were also in attendance for the surprise ceremony. The Schrums currently reside in Decatur, Georgia.

Carriger Hall will open to Emory & Henry’s School of Business in August.

The former dormitory is being renovated to accommodate high-tech classrooms and a new spacious, multi-tiered outdoor gathering space for the entire campus to enjoy.

The building is on the National Registry for historic preservation.

The School of Business is transforming the college’s undergraduate business department and emphasizes the value of work and the development of creative, problem-solving leaders.

Executive Education, certificates and a new online MBA starting this fall is now available.

As a result of the School of Business and its Founding Dean Emmett Tracy, enrollment in the department has increased and a new Business and Investment student has been created and is the largest on campus with more than 100 students participating.

Schrum retired from E&H in 2019.