3 Bedroom Home in Bland - $109,000

3 BR 2 BA double wide on approximately a half acre in Bland, VA. Property lays mostly level to rolling and is easy to maintain. Covered front porch and open rear deck, newer heat pump, newer insulated windows, and has public water and its own septic/public sewer is available to hookup to it desired. This double wide, built in 2001, is not on a permanent foundation, but it does have metal underpinning and looks very nice! Outbuilding for storage. Laminate wood flooring through most of the home, gas log fireplace, and kitchen appliances included. Located within walking distance of the elementary school, and nearby you'll also find the local supermarket, post office, court house, and I-77.