With dark auburn red hair and beautiful green eyes, my mom bore 13 children — only 11 of us lived. On a farm in Juliette, Georgia, she cooked our meals, made our clothes, taught us how to care for ourselves, and loved us.

One day I was sitting alone outside digging holes in the red clay beside our house. The dirt was hard, but I had a fork and I liked exploring and creating little clay houses for my stick people to live in.

The wind was blowing. I felt like the air was changing, but I was content to add bits of water to make a little creek beside my clay houses.

Suddenly, a thunderous lightning bolt hit the ground about 20 feet away, and I froze. When I looked up, the clouds were dark, but there was no rain.

It was the first time I had seen a dry thunderstorm, where the clouds produce rain, but the droplets evaporate before reaching the ground.

I stood but couldn’t move. I could feel my heart beating in my chest. I looked around but didn’t know what to do and suddenly heard someone say, “Don’t be afraid. I will take care of you. Trust me.”

I felt my body release, and I ran to the back door. My mother met me at the door. I ran into her arms as she looked past me at the darkening sky.

She led me into the living room and said, “That’s a scary lightning storm. Are you OK?”

I told her that, at first, I couldn’t move, but then I heard someone tell me not to be afraid and that he would take care of me. After that, I could run to the house, I said.

“Who said that?” she asked.

“I don’t know,” I said, “but I know I heard it.”

She left me and went outside. When she came back in, she said, “Honey, there is no one out there.”

“I didn’t hear it with ears, Mama,” I said. “I heard it with my heart.”

She sat down beside me and pulled me in her arms. Her green eyes were filled with tears. She said, “That was the spirit of God talking to you and assuring you that you were not alone.”

My mom read stories to me from the Bible as I was growing up, but I heard them only as stories. I can’t remember going to church very much.

However, that day we sat together and talked about how God sent his son to die on the cross for us and that when he went back to heaven, the Holy Spirit came to be with us on earth until Jesus would come again.

Then she told me I could ask Jesus to come into my heart and accept Him as my Savior. “He will be with you always, in good times and scary times,” she said.

I was nine when I knelt beside my mom and accepted Christ as my savior. When she died four years later, I heard His words in my heart again: “Don’t be afraid. I will never leave you.”

Being the youngest in our family, I never got to ask my mom all the questions I wish I could now, but I’m grateful she answered the most important question I needed to know. God would never leave me if I trusted Him. She was right. He never has.