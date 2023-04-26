Baseball

Indians trounce Panthers

Justin Pritchard had three hits and drove in four runs and Justin Gilman had a two-run homer, lifting the Indians to a 17-7 home win over the Panthers.

Noah Bandrimer had two hits, Caleb Roberts drove in two runs and Tucker Fontaine singled and walked three times.

Fontaine, the second of five Rural Retreat (11-3) pitchers, was credited with the win.

Richard Gonzales and Owen Doane had a hit and RBI apiece for the Panthers.

GW edges Galax

Owen Repass had two hits and Austin Repass ripped a two-run homer as George Wythe passed a Mountain Empire District test with a 7-6 win over the Galax Maroon Tide.

Brady Walters also had two hits, while Luke Jollay struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings. Galax scored four times in the bottom of the seventh, but the Maroons (6-5) were able to hold on for the win.

Softball

GW tames Mustangs

Olivia Shockley went 3-for-3 to lead the way as George Wythe outlasted Eastern Montgomery for a 9-7 victory.

Jasmine Faulkner and Samara Shaffey added two hits apiece for the Maroons, while Jordan Cannoy pitched 3 2/3 solid innings of relief.

Kelly Mills had two hits and three RBIs for EM.

Tide edges Maroons

Lindsay Elliott hit a two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Galax Maroon Tide an 11-10 Mountain Empire District win over the George Wythe Maroons.

Andrea Pannell hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh for a 10-9 GW lead, but the advantage would be short-lived. Makenna Gilman also homered in the loss.

Indians whip Northwood

Olivia Bailey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Indians to a five-inning Hogoheegee District home win over the Panthers, hanging a 12-2 loss on Northwood.

Kailey Davidson doubled for Rural Retreat (7-7), while Jenna Mutter picked up the win, allowing just five hits.

Maddie Lowe led Northwood with two hits and an RBI.

Soccer

Honaker topples Rural Retreat

Jaxon Dye, Austin Barnhart and Jaylon Hart all scored goals as Honaker recorded a 3-1 road win over Rural Retreat.

Pro Pitching

Word on Watters

Jake Watters (Bland County) pitched well on Sunday for the Lansing Lugnuts.

He allowed one run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, while striking out six and walking one in the first game of a doubleheader against the Lake County Captains.

He is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in three starts for the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.