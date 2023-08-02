Today is the last time this month for you to take advantage of the August used-books sale at the Wythe County Public Library, with book bargains galore.

The sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Wythe County Library, is in the little red bookshop behind the library building today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds go toward programs at the library.

Speaking of programs, have you read a book lately that you’d like to tell others about? Then the Meandering Mondays Book Club is for you. It’s where you can talk about any book—novel, cookbook, even a comic book!—and learn about favorite reads from others. The club will meet Monday, starting at 1 p.m. (Snacks available from some of the participants!)

On Tuesday, the popular Dungeons and Dragons role-playing gaming groups come together at the Wythe County Public Library, starting at 4 p.m. This popular activity has spread to other libraries in the Wythe-Grayson region.

Ever thought about writing your own book? Or maybe you enjoy journaling, keeping a diary, writing jokes or little columns. If you’re interested in any kind of scribbling, then the Writing Writers group is for you and it meets at the Wythe County Public Library on Friday at 10 a.m. The group has a writing prompt at each meeting at which participants are invited to try; the one for this meeting is “What irritates you most about the home you live in?” (Of course, nobody is limited to writing about this prompt. Any writing samples are welcome.)

The windup event at the library in the coming week is the Friday meeting of the Twisted Stitchers, who get together at 2 p.m. for a couple hours of knitting relaxation and friendly socializing.

These are the most recent additions to the bookshelves at the Wythe County Public Library, at 300 E. Monroe St. in Wytheville:

Young Readers (of all ages): “La bestia: Madrid, 1834” by Carmen Mola; “All About Nothing” by Elizabeth Rusch; “Boomi’s Boombox” by Shanthi Sekaran; “Wild Poppies” by Haya Saleh; “Lo and Behold” by Wendy Mass (graphic novel), “The Museum of Odd Body Leftovers: A Tour of Your Useless Parts, Flaws, and Other Weird Bits” by Rachel Poliquin; “How to Be an Explorer” by Tiger Cox; “Have You Seen My Invisible Dinosaur?” by Helen Yoon; “Your School Is the Best!” by Maggie Hutchings; “A Luna le encanta el museo” by Joseph Coelho.

Young Adult: “Invisible Son” by Kim Johnson.

Spanish language books: “Valientes mujeres que abrieon brecha: 52 increibles historias en la voz de 53 talentosas autoras,” “Antholgia de relatos de miedo” by Sebastian Cabral.