Floyd voters say no to sales tax Nov 4, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Voters in Floyd County nixed a plant to levy an additional 1 percent retail sales tax to pay for school projects.kAm%96 C6G6?F6 7C@> E96 AC@A@D65 6IEC2 E2I H@F=5 92G6 366? FD65 7@C ?6H 4@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 >2;@C C6?@G2E:@?D H:E9 2 DF?D6E @7 yF?6 b_[ a_ce] x? u=@J5[ =:<6 >F49 E96 C6DE @7 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2[ G@E6CD 49@D6 ?@E E@ 255 ?6H E2I6D] p 3:E >@C6 E92? df A6C46?E @7 u=@J5’D G@E6CD[ c[aeg[ G@E65 ?@[ H9:=6 b[a_a G@E65 J6D]k^AmkAmu@C u=@J5 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 $49@@=D[ E96 AC@A@D65 C6G6?F6 H@F=5 92G6 96=A65 255C6DD >2;@C 724:=:EJ ?665D[ :?4=F5:?8 962E:?8[ G6?E:=2E:@? 2?5 2:C 4@?5:E:@?:?8 DJDE6>D 2E D49@@=D E9C@F89@FE E96 5:G:D:@?[ A2C<:?8 =@E :>AC@G6>6?ED 2E u=@J5 r@F?EJ w:89 $49@@= 2?5 r964< t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=[ 2?5 C@@7 C6A2:CD 2E (:==:D t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Grant allows Chilhowie PD to put AED in each police vehicle Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Morgan to discuss his new book on SWVA's rich biodiversity at Saltville museum Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 kAm%96 E2I BF6DE:@? =:<6=J 96=A65 5C:G6 E96 e` A6C46?E EFC?@FE :? u=@J5]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@? E@ 4@?8C6DD:@?2= C246D[ u=@J5 G@E6CD 564:565 @? 2 DA64:2= E@H? 4@F?4:= C246 2?5 =6E E96:C G@:46D 36 962C5 @? E9C66 r@?DE:EFE:@?2= 2>6?5>6?ED]k^AmkAmx? E96 DA64:2= 6=64E:@? 7@C E@H? 4@F?4:=[ {:D2 %9@>AD@? 4=2:>65 2 D62E @? 4@F?4:= H:E9 ``d A@:?ED[ @C eb A6C46?E] s2G:5 (9:E2<6C 7:?:D965 H:E9 bf A6C46?E @7 E96 G@E6 H:E9 eg]k^AmkAmx?4F>36?E #6AF3=:42? |@C82? vC:77:E9 E@@< 2 4=62C >2;@C:EJ @7 G@E6D :? u=@J5[ 82C?6C:?8 c[eeh[ @C ea A6C46?E @7 E96 G@E6] s6>@4C2E:4 492==6?86C y@J !@H6CD DECF88=65 :? 2 ?:89E E92E 3C@<6 3=F6 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ[ 7:?:D9:?8 H:E9 ;FDE a[gc_ G@E6D :? u=@J5]k^Am kAmp4C@DD E96 hkDFAmE9k^DFAm[ G@E6CD C6EFC?65 vC:77:E9 E@ E96 w@FD6 H:E9 ee A6C46?E @7 E96 G@E6] vC:77:E9 C646:G65 `hb[fh_ G@E6D E@ !@H6CD’ hh[cc`]k^AmkAm$E2E6H:56[ :?4F>36?E s6>@4C2E |2C< (2C?6C C6E2:?65 9:D $6?2E6 D62E 62D:=J[ C646:G:?8 e` A6C46?E @7 E96 G@E6[ @C a]a >:==:@?] #6AF3=:42? 492==6?86C q6CE |:KFD2H2 C646:G6D `]c >:==:@? G@E6D] x? u=@J5[ G@E6CD 324<65 |:KFD2H2 3J e_ A6C46?E[ @C c[d`h G@E6D] (2C?6C C646:G65 a[hgc G@E6D :? E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAmr@F?EJ G@E6CD H6C6 2E @55D[ E@@[ H:E9 E96 C6>2:?56C @7 E96 DE2E6 @? E9C66 r@?DE:EFE:@?2= 2>6?5>6?ED]k^Am kAm~? E96 BF6DE:@? @7 2>6?5:?8 E96 DE2E6 4@?DE:EFE:@? E@ AC@E64E 23@CE:@? 2?5 @E96C AC6?2E2= 42C6 ':C8:?:2 G@E6CD 324<65 E96 492?86 3J ea A6C46?E] x? u=@J5[ G@E6CD 49@D6 ?@ 3J df A6C46?E]k^Am kAmx? C6>@G:?8 E96 32? @? D2>6\D6I >2CC:286[ u=@J5 G@E6CD A:4<65 ?@ 3J ea A6C46?E] $E2E6H:56[ G@E6CD 49@D6 J6D 3J df A6C46?E]k^AmkAm~? E96 2>6?5>6?E E@ 2==@H 7@C 76=@?D E@ 36 2==@H65 E@ G@E6 2FE@>2E:42==J[ 4@F?EJ G@E6CD A:4<65 ?@ 3J ea A6C46?E] p4C@DD E96 DE2E6[ G@E6CD 324<65 E96 >62DFC6 3J de A6C46?E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility A Texas-based company that is already working to bring a battery energy storage facility to Smyth County has asked for the OK to build a secon… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others …