The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) has scheduled 10 virtual training sessions for organizations wishing to conduct voter registration drives.

One session will be held prior to the June 20primary election. The remaining sessions will focus on the Nov. 7 general election and will include updated information on newly enacted laws that go into effect July 1, including an updated registration application.

Each one-hour session will be held virtually through Webex and led by an instructor from ELECT. Links to join the virtual training sessions can be found online at Department of Elections registration training.

Dates and times for the virtual training sessions are:

May 24, 10-11 a.m.;

June 29, 7-8 p.m.;

July 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.;

July 13, 10-11 a.m.;

July 15, 10-11 a.m.;

Aug. 1, 7-8 p.m.;

Aug. 12, 10-11 a.m.;

Aug. 23, 2-3 p.m.;

Sept. 19, 10-11 a.m.;

Oct. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Additionally, ELECT offers in-person training through general registrar’s offices. Contact the general registrar for your locality to schedule a training event.

Large organizations with more than 40 confirmed participants can schedule in-person training by contacting Viki Mainwaring at Victoria.Mainwaring@elections.virginia.gov or 804-593-2274.

Any group or individual requesting 25 or more voter registration applications is required to register with ELECT and complete voter registration drive training.

Registration drive certification is valid for one calendar year beginning July 1.