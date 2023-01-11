Billingsway announces schedule

Billingsway Arena in Wythe County will have a full slate of monthly rodeos with 15 days of exciting competition beginning in April and wrapping up with the finals in October.

Located near Crockett, about seven miles north of Speedwell off state Route 21, the arena owned and operated by longtime horseman Tommy Billings will begin its second rodeo season April 21-22.

Many traditional rodeo events will be offered for youth and adults each date including mutton busting, calf riding, chute dogging, calf roping and breakaway roping, steer riding, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending, and other special events.

In addition to its rodeos, Billingsway Arena offers guided trail rides, pony rides, mechanical bull, riding lessons and other equine services.

Billingsway Arena schedule: April 21-22, May 19-20, June 16-17, July 14-15, August 18-19, September 15-16, and the Finals October 20-22.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the annual Oak Ridge Easter Horse Show & Rodeo will be held April 7-8 at a new venue, the Hardin Farm and Stables in Stokesdale, North Carolina.