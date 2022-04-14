Smyth school leaders praise United Salt, recognize staff members with monthly awards

Smyth County School Board welcomed representatives of United Salt Corporation to the Monday night meeting, held at Rich Valley Elementary School, to thank the company for donations.

Mike Sturgill, director of Middle/High Instruction and Division Testing, and Stacy Poston, principal at Northwood High School in Saltville, introduced the visitors and thanked them for a donation of $44,435.04 for new school athletic field scoreboards and recreational ball field improvements.

Sturgill said the company donated $23,435.04 for new scoreboards at the Northwood High School baseball and softball fields and $21,000 for improvements to the baseball infield and the Saltville Little League infield.

“That is an incredible amount donated to our communities,” Sturgill said. “We thank you from all our hearts for your donation and what the salt plant has done for the communities of Northwood and Saltville, and I can tell you that the kids are extremely appreciative and proud.”

“And that doesn’t include installing the baseball and softball scoreboards. They did that also,” added Poston.

Sturgill also noted the donation several years ago of the scoreboard for the football stadium.

“We are really proud to be a partner with the community,” said Marcie Peters, president and CEO of United Salt Corporation headquartered in Texas. She was there with Chris Crawford, plant manager in Saltville, and Preston Frye, office manager/safety coordinator.

Peters said there is not a lot of profit in salt so the company is very selective with donations. She thanked the community for its appreciation.

“We can’t donate to every cause, but we want to,” said Peters, “but we really enjoy the partnership we have with the community and are happy to contribute.”

United Salt Corporation is a privately owned seller of salt products used in kitchens, food production, deicing, agricultural feed, industrial and residential water softening, fishing boats, oilfield drilling and production fluids, and other industrial uses. Salt production has a long history in Saltville dating back centuries, and United Salt acquired the evaporated salt plant in 2007. The United Salt Saltville, LLC facility manufactures food grade, agricultural, industrial, and swimming pool salt products.

Peters said the company was approved last November for a $10 million expansion of the Saltville operation and anticipates increasing capacity by about 15%.

“I think that benefits the town,” she said, “so more good things coming and we sure appreciate all the support we get from the community and really proud to be a partner.”

Sturgill said that the community is thankful for Crawford and Frye. “They’re great stewards of your corporation, good community members and friends of ours, too,” he said. “So it’s nice to have that partnership.”

In other business at the meeting, monthly employee awards were presented for April.

The Silver Apron award was presented to Delina Billings, cafeteria manager at Marion Elementary School. “Delina Billings, or Miss Dee as we call her, has always been all about the children. She knows each one personally and has built great relationships with students and staff alike. She is a great role model, is always positive, and will help anyone who ever needs her help. She will retire at the end of the school year, and everyone here will miss her greatly,” said her nomination.

The Extra Mile award was presented to Sonja Haga, who drives the special education bus for the schools in Saltville and Rich Valley. “Each morning when she drops the students off at SES she makes sure she speaks to each student as they get off and tells them to have a good day. When she picks them up in the afternoon, she parks the bus and comes in the school to walk them to the bus. Not only does she go above and beyond to help those students who ride her bus, she also does this in our community. Mrs. Haga is a pastor’s wife, and they have a wonderful church ministry helping children and families in any way they can,” her nomination said.

The My School Shines award was presented to Adam Holms, Rusty Nutter and Mike Woodward, custodians at Northwood High School. The award is for cleanliness of the school campus and a special banner is given to the school to display for the month.

Two Mover of Mountains awards were presented Monday night as the winner for March was not able to be present last month.

Terri Totten, guidance counselor at Saltville and Rich Valley elementary schools, was presented the Mover of Mountains Award for March. Her nomination said, “She teaches a class for every grade level in addition to being the 504 Coordinator, testing coordinator and tracking attendance. Along with all this, she also manages to provide counseling to so many students who need support in their social-emotional development. Throughout the year, she also organizes our SES Christmas Project and raises money for the Ronald McDonald House through the Hearts for the House fundraiser. Mrs. Totten does an amazing job juggling all these roles, but in doing her job she never forgets what is most important…providing emotional support for our students. Her door is always open to them. She has a system set up so they can leave her a note in her mailbox on her classroom door if they need to talk to her. She also provides support with discipline issues when needed.”

Keith Holley, social studies teacher at Chilhowie High School, was presented the Mover of Mountains Award for April. “Mr. Holley is without question one of the most remarkable educators I have had the privilege to work with,” his nomination said. “He goes above the call daily to serve all students and stakeholders, always striving to make CHS a better place for all. Simply, Mr. Holley makes us all better educators and people just by being in his presence.”

The board will hold a special called meeting on Monday, April 25, at 5 p.m. to continue discussions on the budget for next year. Superintendent Dennis Carter said he expects a presentation to the county board of supervisors on April 28 followed by a public hearing on May 12 and a vote for adoption on May 26.