This fantastic single-level newly constructed residence boasts three spacious bedrooms, two modern bathrooms, soaring 8-foot ceilings, and elegant laminate flooring throughout. Equipped with a suite of like-new appliances, the home is adorned with recessed lighting and features ceiling fans in every room, ensuring year-round comfort. Enjoy the convenience of open decks on both the front and rear of the property, perfect for hosting outdoor gatherings and entertaining guests. Sitting on a generous one-acre lot, this property provides ample space for pets to roam freely or for children to play to their heart's content. Its prime location near schools, shopping centers, and other town amenities enhances the overall appeal of this residence. Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers. Schedule an appointment today to secure your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $200,000
