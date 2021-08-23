Spacious four bedroom, three full bath house located in a very desirable location in Wytheville is now available and waiting for its new owner. Located on Mountain View Drive this house sits on a beautiful fenced lot with mature trees and backs up to the Loretto subdivision. Upstairs you will find a large modern kitchen with a separate dining space that leads out onto a large deck. The living room offers lots of space that the family can relax and enjoy. Three bedrooms and two modern updated baths complete the upstairs area. Downstairs boast its own living space complete with a large den, fireplace, and bar. Another bedroom and full bath are available for your large family or guest. Don't forget to check out the 3D tour and make your appointment today to see this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $259,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Reed found a killer campsite in the Giles County national forest.
There will be a new pancake in town next year. IHOP has confirmed that it plans to open a restaurant in Wytheville. A spokesperson for the res…
- Updated
Members of Paul Looney’s flock at Bastian Union Church know their pastor is rejoicing in the arms of the Lord, but still they mourn for Looney…
If you’ve ever wanted to work for the Town of Wytheville, now just might be your chance. Like businesses across the country, the town is exper…
Local public safety and emergency workers are mourning the death of longtime public servant, Ikey Davidson, who died Saturday.
The Bland County Administration office is closed until Monday, Aug. 23, because staff members have been exposed to Covid. The office closed Mo…
A Fort Chiswell High School graduate who became a college English professor has written a book about his family, which includes time spent in …
FLOYD — A three-vehicle crash on Route 8 at about 8 a.m., Aug. 11, resulted in minor injuries for two of the drivers, and the third being char…
- Updated
A Wythe County girl with a little more than a year as a fiddler on her musical resume took fifth place in the youth competition at the Old Fid…
- Updated
A Marion man, who burned a cross on the front yard of an African American family in June 2020 following a civil rights protest earlier in the day in the community, was sentenced today to 18 months in federal prison.