4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $259,000

Spacious four bedroom, three full bath house located in a very desirable location in Wytheville is now available and waiting for its new owner. Located on Mountain View Drive this house sits on a beautiful fenced lot with mature trees and backs up to the Loretto subdivision. Upstairs you will find a large modern kitchen with a separate dining space that leads out onto a large deck. The living room offers lots of space that the family can relax and enjoy. Three bedrooms and two modern updated baths complete the upstairs area. Downstairs boast its own living space complete with a large den, fireplace, and bar. Another bedroom and full bath are available for your large family or guest. Don't forget to check out the 3D tour and make your appointment today to see this home.