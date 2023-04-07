A man is in custody and another is being treated after a shooting in Marion Friday evening.

Marion officers and Smyth County deputies responded near the intersection of Main Street and Wassona Drive around 6 p.m. to reports of the gunfire.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said a man who was shot while inside his vehicle drove himself the short distance to Smyth County Community Hospital and was then transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

A second man, 36-year-old Michael Tad Milligan, was quickly identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

Clair said a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the two men. Investigators have processed the scene and collected evidence, and are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

Milligan faces felony charges of maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in public and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges may be filed upon consultation with the commonwealth’s attorney. Milligan is being held at the regional jail in Abingdon without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clair extended his gratitude to the Smyth County Sheriff's Office for their assistance saying that the quick resolution was a team effort.

